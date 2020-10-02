Stange, Herman Gilbert

HORICON - Herman G. Stange Jr., 93, of Horicon, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at Clearview Nursing Home in Juneau.

Herman was born the son of Herman and Ella (Knoll) Stange Sr. on Dec. 6, 1926 in Beaver Dam. Herman served his country in the U.S. Army. He was married to Betty Rahn on April 21, 1951 at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Juneau. Herman began his working career as a dairy farmer and later went into farm equipment and automobile sales.

Herman was a member of St. Stephen's Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. He was a member of the Juneau American Legion. Herman was an avid Brewers and Packers fan. He enjoyed traveling with his wife Betty throughout the United States and taking casino trips together. Herman and Betty loved to dance both Polkas and Waltzes. He especially enjoyed family get-togethers.

Herman is survived by his children: Barbara (Paul) Henkel of McGregor, Iowa, Glenn Stange of Crystal Falls, Mich., Dwight Stange of Juneau, Brian Stange (Betsy Stevens) of Iron Ridge, Roger (Lori) Stange of Iron Ridge, Norine (Randy) Chouinard of Beaver Dam, and Wayne (Traci) Stange of West Bend; son-in-law, Jeff Buss of Juneau; eleven grandchildren: Chad (Heather) Stange, Kam (Mark) Fohey, Brogan Henkel, Katie Stange, Samantha (Ben) Sutton, Jeff Stange ( Tina Johnson), Dave Stange, Stephanie (Chris) Meier, Eric (Teresa) Chouinard, Jack Stange, and Eli Stange; six great grandchildren; sisters: Evaline Lidtke and Helen Zweig; brother, Fredrick Stange; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Betty in 2012; daughter Roxanne Buss in 2013; brothers: Clarence (Mary Ellen) Stange, Milton (Evelyn) Stange, and Earl (Mavis) Stange; sister Ethel (Gerald) Nedow; and brothers-in-law: Merlin Zweig and Herbert Lidtke.

Due to the current pandemic and safety, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will take place at Juneau City Cemetery.

Herman's family would like to thank Clearview Nursing Home's nurses and staff for all their care and support.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.