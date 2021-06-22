Menu
Holly Mulvaney
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Mulvaney, Holly A.

BEAVER DAM - Holly A. Mulvaney, age 60, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 19, 2021 with her family by her side, after a short but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer at Clearview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Juneau.

Holly was born on September 15, 1960 to Donald and Edna Mulvaney in Beaver Dam. She went to school in the Dodgeland schools. Holly was Lowell's first Firefighter's queen. She worked many places in Dodge County but her favorite was being a mom to her children. Holly was a member of First United Church of Christ in Lowell.

Holly is survived by her daughter, Jeanette of Columbus; son, Steve of Horicon; brother, Dennis (Sharon) Mulvaney of Reeseville; sisters, Terri (Carl) Wolff of Lowell; and very special friend, Don Kennedy of Beaver Dam. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Holly was preceded in death by her parents.

The family would like to thank the staff at Clearview for the loving, compassionate care that Holly received during her short time there.

The visitation for Holly will be at First United Church of Christ in Lowell on Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The funeral service will follow at the church at 2:00 p.m. with Terri Wolff officiating. Burial will be at Lowell Cemetery.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Reeseville is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Jun. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Lowell United Church of Christ
701 Watertown St., Lowell, WI
Jun
24
Service
2:00p.m.
Lowell United Church of Christ
701 Watertown St., Lowell, WI
Jun
24
Interment
2:45p.m.
Lowell Cemetery
Lowell, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was playing bingo at the watermark and started talking to holly. I got to know her and gave them rides home. Very nice people and will be sadly missed. Thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Kathy Woock
Friend
June 23, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. From what I have seen on Facebook I am glad to know you have some great memories of Holly to comfort you.
Bev Davidson
Family
June 22, 2021
You will forever be in my heart.
Condolences to all the family. My heart goes out to my friend Jeanette n Steve. Love u both
Barbara Ramsay Ramsay
Friend
June 21, 2021
Even though I didn't know Holly for a long time, I was witness to her spunky and sassy personality. I witnessed her love for her children and family. I also saw how much her family love(d) her. She was so full of life and positive vibes. There was a look she had that made her kids scared, then amused, and it was hilarious to see; which Jeanette has now mastered. Heaven better look out cuz Holly's home and can now give the look not only to her loved ones still here, but the friends and family there. My heart is with all of her family and friends during this time, now and forever. I'm so blessed I was able to know her and was able to feel her love and genuineness. Love to you all!!
Melissa Geissler
Family Friend
June 21, 2021
