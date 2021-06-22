Mulvaney, Holly A.

BEAVER DAM - Holly A. Mulvaney, age 60, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 19, 2021 with her family by her side, after a short but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer at Clearview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Juneau.

Holly was born on September 15, 1960 to Donald and Edna Mulvaney in Beaver Dam. She went to school in the Dodgeland schools. Holly was Lowell's first Firefighter's queen. She worked many places in Dodge County but her favorite was being a mom to her children. Holly was a member of First United Church of Christ in Lowell.

Holly is survived by her daughter, Jeanette of Columbus; son, Steve of Horicon; brother, Dennis (Sharon) Mulvaney of Reeseville; sisters, Terri (Carl) Wolff of Lowell; and very special friend, Don Kennedy of Beaver Dam. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Holly was preceded in death by her parents.

The family would like to thank the staff at Clearview for the loving, compassionate care that Holly received during her short time there.

The visitation for Holly will be at First United Church of Christ in Lowell on Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The funeral service will follow at the church at 2:00 p.m. with Terri Wolff officiating. Burial will be at Lowell Cemetery.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Reeseville is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.