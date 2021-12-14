Menu
Howard L. Skogman
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville
301 North Walnut Street
Mayville, WI

Skogman, Howard L.

BEAVER DAM - Howard L. Skogman, age 87, of Beaver Dam, died peacefully on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 at Clearview Nursing Home in Juneau.

Howard will be inurned in Iron Mountain Cemetery Park, Mich. at a later date.

Howard Leroy was born in Gary, Ind. on Nov. 4, 1934 to Henry and Hulda (Erickson) Skogman. He graduated from Iron Mountain High School in 1952, then enlisted in the United States Army until his honorable discharge in 1958. He was stationed in Ft. Hood, Texas and Germany, where he was a heavy-duty mechanic and inventory manager. Howard was married to Nancy DePas who preceded him in death. Howard was later married to Carol Ryan on June 9, 2005.

Howard was a Scottish Rite Mason, 32nd degree, for 30 years. He was also a long-time AmVet Member. Howard worked for five years at Ace Auto Body. He was a Pipe Fitter for Niagara Paper Mill and Escanaba Paper, as well as, a union facilitator for the last 10 years of his career, retiring in 1996. Howard enjoyed serving on the Escanaba City Planning Commission and was on the board of directors of Peninsula Federal Credit Union for 30 years. Howard will be remembered for his sense of humor and for his skills in restoring antique auto mobiles.

Howard is survived by his wife, Carol Ryan of Beaver Dam; children, Scott Skogman, Cristy Campbell (Kim Nelson), Deanna (Mike) Robinson, and Robert Skogman; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; Carol's children, Dr. Terry (Elaine) Ryan, Julie (John Christy) Smith-Christy, and Vicki Ryan and their families.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Nancy Skogman.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 14, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville.
2 Entries
Prayers for your strength, understanding, and acceptance, Carol, as your beloved Howard escapes his worldly suffering and is rewarded with eternal happiness. RIP, Howie.
Marilyn VanHaren
December 15, 2021
Amvets Post 33 sends it's condolences to the family. Howard was a faithful lifetime member in good standing.
chuck staab
Family Friend
December 14, 2021
