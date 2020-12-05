Bishop, Ian R. F.

PETERBOROUGH - Ian R. F. Bishop, 36, of Peterborough, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at the Palliative and Hospice facility adjacent to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, N.H., after a courageously fought battle with leukemia.

Ian is survived by his fiancée, Lydia Burleigh; his parents, Jacqueline Bishop of Beaver Dam, Wis., and Russ and Danielle Bishop of Peterborough; his sister, Ashleigh Bishop; an extended family of loving grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins; and a large number of very dear friends.

Born in Berlin, Germany, on Oct. 4, 1984, Ian spent his formative years in Beaver Dam, Wis., and Henniker, N.H. As a youth, Ian loved all sports, competing in ice hockey, baseball, basketball and soccer and later, in high school, football. His true athletic passion, though, was snowboarding, which he pursued right up until recently. A 2004 graduate of John Stark Regional High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Army following graduation and served as an infantryman during his two tours of duty in Iraq.

After settling in Peterborough, Ian enjoyed a very happy life with Lydia and her two daughters, Willow and Nora. He was an avid reader, gamer and cinephile (particularly the sci-fi and fantasy genres), a sports enthusiast and an evolving culinary artist. He was a proud member of the Harlow's community in Peterborough, where he enjoyed not just very fulfilling employment but a genuine sense of fellowship and goodwill, as well. He was overwhelmed by the support he received from so many individuals and organizations, including Harlow's Pub, Monadnock Community Hospital and Carlisle Wide Plank Flooring, in the 15 months since his acute myeloid leukemia diagnosis.

A graveside service, with full military honors, was held at Pine Hill Cemetery, Peterborough, on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Ian's name to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center, DHMC, Lebanon, N.H. Ian felt profound gratitude and appreciation for those who treated and tended to him during his stays there.