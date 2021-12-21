McMillan, Inez K.

BEAVER DAM - Inez K. McMillan, age 100, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Eagle's Wings in Beaver Dam. She was known as Inee to her friends and Grandma Ine to her beloved grandkids.

Inez was born on Sept. 20, 1921, the daughter of Henry F. and Evelyn (Gruenert) Krenz. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1939 and graduated from UW-Madison Nursing School in 1944. Later in 1944, she entered the U.S. Army, enlisting in the Army Nurse Corp. as a second lieutenant in World War II. She spent a year and a half overseas in England, France and Germany, and she was honorably discharged in 1946 as a first lieutenant. On Dec. 15, 1980, she was united in marriage to her husband, Eugene A. "Baldy" McMillan.

Inez continued caring for patients until age 75, working for three area doctors. She was a member of the American Legion, Legion Auxiliary and the Amvets. She was a charter member of the Women's Memorial in Washington, D.C. She also belonged to the Beaver Dam Lake Improvement Association for many years. Inez treasured her Badger Honor Flight experience, where she especially enjoyed the World War II and women's memorials. In 2014, she was the Grand Marshal of the American Hero Parade. Music was a very important part of her life. She played clarinet in the UW Badger band, played piano and always loved a sing-along. Inez was an avid Badgers, Packers and Beavers fan, loved family gatherings and parties, dancing, golf and crocheting.

Inez is survived by her children, Charlene (O.J.) O'Janovac of Warrior, Ala., John (Mary) Daniels and Denise (Dan) Roedl, of Beaver Dam, Chuck (fiancée, Kris Wuenne) Daniels of Grafton, and Jim (Robyn) Coleman and Jackie (Jeff) Beilfuss, of Beaver Dam; step-children, Susan, Danny, Kelly, and Teri McMillan; grandchildren, Nick (Michelle), Buddy (Betsy), Cassie, James, Alec, Ethan, Natalie (Ben), Max, and Kate; great-grandchildren, Grace, Tessa, Nolan, and Will; and is further survived by other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; and sister, Doris (John) Dingee, in October.

The family would like to thank the staff at Eagle's Wings for their compassionate care.

A private family service for Inez will be held.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.