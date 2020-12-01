Baerwald, Ione Elizabeth

MAYVILLE - Ione Elizabeth Baerwald, passed at her Mayville home after an extended illness, on November 25, 2020 at the age of 83.

She was born on September 19, 1937. She was preceded in death by her parents Francis and Irene Youngbeck and her brothers "Butch" and Allen Youngbeck.

Ione will be greatly missed by her loving and caring husband Emil Baerwald, who she married November 30, 1956. She is survived by daughters-Amy Baerwald, Grants Pass, Oregon; Chris and her husband Scott Hibben and their children Jordan and Taylor, Mesa, Arizona; Terri Baerwald and her wife Barb and their children and grandchildren, Gig Harbor, Washington; Sue Baerwald and her wife Linn, and their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Fox Lake. She is also survived by her brother Jim and his wife Noel Youngbeck, Beaver Dam, and their sons Nathan and Michael.

Ione imparted her love for adventure and travel to all of her daughters. She was an avid walker and would be seen out walking no matter the weather. She also enjoyed knitting and crocheting many sweaters, afghans, scarves and other items for family, friends and often donated one of her creations for a raffle or bazaar for charity.

A private ceremony and inurnment will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Mayville.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the Mayville EMS, St. Agnes Hospice Services and to Home Instead of Beaver Dam. The kindness, caring and support that was provided is greatly appreciated.

The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. To make an online condolence or for more information visit www.KoepsellFH.com.