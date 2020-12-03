North, Irene J.

ELROY - Irene J. North, 90, of Elroy, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Elroy Health Services.

Irene was born March 7, 1930, to Wesley and Eva North. She was united in marriage to Robert Bohnert, but they later divorced. Nine children were born to this union.

She is survived by her children, Linda Clark of Colorado, Gail Petranek of Tomah, Wis., David Bohnert of Mauston, Wis., Peggy (Karl) Katuin of New Lisbon, Wis., Marie (Bob) Kolba of Mauston, Wis., Larry (Kathy) Bohnert of Monroe, Wis., Michael (Rose) Bohnert of Kendall, Wis., Paul (Michele) Bohnert of Appleton, Wis., and Kathryn (Tim) Olmstead of Argyle, Wis.; 16 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wesley and Eva North; and her brothers, Carl North and Robert North.

A service for family will be held next year.

