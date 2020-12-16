Menu
Irene Putman
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Picha Funeral Home - Wisconsin Dells
321 Washington Ave
Wisconsin Dells, WI

Putman, Irene (Barker)

BARABOO - Irene (Barker) Putman, age 77, of Baraboo, Wis., passed away on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at her home.

Irene was born April 25, 1943, in Merrill, Wis., the daughter of William and Elsie (Thomas) Barker.

Irene is survived by a son, Daniel (Donna) Vondrasek of Eau Claire, Wis.; and a daughter, Patricia Anderson of Baraboo, Wis.; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a brother, Patrick Barker of Portage, Wis. She is preceded in death by a son, William Vondrasek Jr.; husband, Harvey Putman; her parents, William and Elsie Barker; and two brothers, William and Philip Barker.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

(608) 253-7884


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 16, 2020.
