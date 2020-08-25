Seymour, Irene Anne

PORTAGE - Irene Anne Seymour peacefully passed away at her residence at Our House Senior Living in Portage, Wis., on Aug. 18, 2020. She is survived by daughter, Kimberly Seymour of Madison; son, Kevin (Lori) Seymour of Baraboo; grandson, Owen Seymour of Madison; and granddaughter, Sidney Seymour of Baraboo. She was recently preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Donald Eugene Seymour, on March 24, 2020. He was the center of her life. She was additionally preceded in death by her parents, William and Jesse Meier of Baraboo; sister, Mildred Turner of Bothel, Wash.; brother, Raymond Meier of Milwaukee; sister, Bonnie Yanke of Baraboo; and sister, Charlotte Richards of Appleton.

Irene was born in Baraboo, Wis., on Sept. 5, 1933, and graduated from Baraboo High School in 1951. After high school she worked a number of years for Wisconsin Bell as a phone operator in Baraboo, a position in which she excelled and truly enjoyed. She later held seasonal work with the Del Monte canning factory in Arlington and the Wisconsin Cheeseman in Sun Prairie. Family, however, was her focus in life. Owen and Sidney held a special place in her heart as reflected in the hundreds (thousands?) of pictures she took of them. She enjoyed spending time reading Danielle Steel novels, gambling at Ho Chunk when she had been able, and attending many of her grandchildren's soccer games. She would not tell you, but she had untapped artistic talent and was a great cook.

The family wants to thank staff at Our House Senior Living of Portage. Due to the corona virus, family had not been able to visit for many months. Combined with the passing of her husband in March, she greatly depended on the staff for support and care during the final months of her life. We also want to thank the staff from Agrace Hospice for the comfort and support that they provided. Service details to follow.

