Rubel, Isabell L.

NECEDAH - Isabell L. Rubel, age 93, of Necedah, Wis., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at the Marshfield Medical Center. She was born Dec. 27, 1927, to Henry and Rose (Kuntz) Rambur in Hettinger, N.D.

Isabell was united in marriage to Bernard Rubel on June 27, 1951, in Parshall, N.D. She owned and operated her own tax and accounting service in the Necedah area for many years and enjoyed doing taxes for so many. She was a faithful member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah, and served many years as the choir director.

She is survived by her children, Patrick (Debra) Rubel of Necedah, Virginia (Lawrence) Hodal of Necedah, Mary Rubel of Necedah, and Molly Delaney of Wisconsin Dells; her grandchildren, David Alvarez, Sarah (Ben) Volker, Jennifer (Jerry Healy) Rubel, Amber Rubel, Gerard (Christina) Schumer, Rose (Joe) Busse, Alex (Celine) Schumer, Michael (Laura) Schumer, Michelle (fiancé, Steven Schallert) Schumer, Melissa Worden, Mario Hodal, and Lauren Hodal; her sister, Margy Hogoboom; along with many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Isabell was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Rose; her husband, Bernard; son, Joseph Rubel; sons-in-law, James Schumer and Terry Delaney; grandson, Andrew Shapiro; sisters, Frances (Art) Landwehr, Helen (Ike) Iverson, and Rose (Bob) Potter; brothers, John (Margy) Rambur, Bill (Betty) Rambur, and Leo (Betty) Rambur; and a brother-in-law, Jim Hogoboom.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 10 a.m. at ST. FRANCIS OF ASSISI CATHOLIC CHURCH in Necedah. Father Wesley Janowski will officiate. Burial will follow in the St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Friday, Oct. 1, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., with a rosary beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the church. Visitation will also be held on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.

The Torkelson Necedah Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the St. Francis of Assisi Choir. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.