Marshall, Iva Louise

WISCONSIN DELLS - Iva Louise Marshall, age 86, of Wisconsin Dells, passed away on March 4, 2021, at Riverwood Senior Living in Wisconsin Dells.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 20 at 11 a.m. at DELLS DELTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH in Wisconsin Dells, with Pastor Wesley Jacobs and Pastor Lee Bushweiler officiating. Burial will be at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells, Wis. A visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.

Iva was born on Nov. 5, 1934, to Lawrence and Ilda (Geddes) Zitzner in Sterling, Wis. On July 20, 1957, she married Richard Duane Marshall at Liberty Pole United Methodist Church.

After graduating from Viroqua High School, she attended the Vernon County Normal School to become a schoolteacher. Iva met Duane in 1950 while attending the wedding of her sister, Naomi, and Duane's cousin, Paul Fanta. Through exchanged letters, Iva and Duane stayed in contact while she taught school and he was stationed in Japan during the Korean War. In 1957, they married and moved to Davenport, Iowa, where Iva worked as a secretary and her husband attended Palmer College of Chiropractic. Upon graduating from chiropractic school, Wisconsin Dells became their permanent home, where Iva dedicated her life to raising their children and later joined Duane as the receptionist at Marshall Chiropractic Center. She was a devoted member of the Dells Delton United Methodist Church and remained a loyal Christian throughout her life. Her infectious chuckle, sweet sense of humor, and beautiful singing voice can only begin to explain the joyous imprint she left on the hearts of her loved ones and those that knew her. She had an unmatched love for her family and demonstrated to her five daughters the importance of being a loving mother. Iva enjoyed singing, dancing, laughing, and above all, spending time with her husband, daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. We are overjoyed to know that she has returned to the side of her loving husband, Duane.

She is survived by her five daughters, Colleen (Sean) McDonald of Wauwatosa, Crystal (Bart) Anderson of Reedsburg, Julie (Mike) Freel, Janel (Bill) Witt, and Diana (Mike) Fedewa, all of Wisconsin Dells; grandchildren, Elise (Brian) Klicko, Reilly McDonald, Amanda (Danny) Fuller, Bart (Jaela) Anderson, Ethan Freel, Austin (Eglantina) Anderson, Kelby (Iris) Freel, Caleb (Maggie) Fedewa, Nola McDonald, Jesse Anderson, Ivy Fedewa, Scottie Anderson, Seamus McDonald, Barrett Witt, Broderick Witt, and Boyd Witt; great-grandchildren, Grayson, Olivia, Seth, Finley, Case, Callie, and Crue Klicko, Amelia, Dakota, and Vivian Fuller, Johnse and Matthew Anderson, Arlo Anderson, and Margot and Thomas Freel; sister, Mary Hughes; brother-in-law, Ted Marshall; sisters-in-law, Lois Barto, Ethelyn Marshall, and Jean Marshall; and many nieces and nephews. Iva was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant son; brother, David Zitzner; sisters, Naomi (Paul) Fanta and Carol (Lowell) Hubbard; granddaughter, Gwyneth McDonald; and brothers- and sisters-in-law.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Riverwood Senior Living Facility.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

(608) 253-7884