Dalton, Jack A.

ZION, Ill. - Jack A. Dalton passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in the presence of family and friends.

Jack was born Feb. 22, 1936, in Milwaukee, Wis., to Eugene Wesley and Nellie Blanche (Harris) Dalton, the seventh of 11 siblings, and grew up in Montello, Wis. He served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1955 to 1958. He was united in marriage to Judith Bean on July 2, 1960, and was later divorced. He worked as a mechanic for Larson Automotive on the corner of 21st avenue and Sheridan road in Zion, Ill., for almost 40 years until his retirement. After retirement, he also worked for Northwest Automotive as well as Walmart in Zion.

Jack was a devoted husband and father whose priority was to provide for his family. He enjoyed spending time in the summers with family and friends on his boat, either water skiing on Lake Geneva or fishing with his good friends, Terry Appleby and Denny Lueck, on Lake Michigan. He was very proud of his family, especially his grandchildren and his great-grandson. In his later years, he enjoyed having his daily coffee with friends at N&T's Restaurant in Zion and visiting with friends on his porch.

Jack is survived by his sisters, Betty (Pete) Hayes, June (Vern) Morgan, Virginia (Larry) Eiberg, and Barbara (Paul) Pfeiffer; sons, Scott (Krista) Dalton of Winona, Minn., and Wesley (Donna) Dalton of Waukegan, Ill.; grandchildren, Courtney (Jake) Norman, Alex (Becky) Dalton, Jacob (Sara) Dalton, and Allison Dalton; great-grandson, Jackson Dalton; many nieces and nephews; and his very dear friends, Mary Lou, Rick, and Patty.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; ex-wife, Judith Dalton; brothers, Donald (Angela), Robert (JoAnne), and Tom (Andrea) Dalton; sisters, Judy Dalton, Dorothy (Bill) Koch and Nancy (Ervin) Shurpit; as well as several brothers-in-law.

Per his wishes, a funeral service is not being held. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Cancer Society.