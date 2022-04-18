Menu
Jack Wells
1940 - 2022
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI
Jack Wells

Feb. 9, 1940 - April 11, 2022

WAUPUN - Jack Wells, 82, of Waupun, entered his heavenly home April 11, 2022.

Jack was born February 9, 1940 in Michigan, the son of William and Iva Roe. He served his country in the U.S. Airforce. Jack married Anna Fisher on Thanksgiving Day in 1982. Jack was known as the jack-of-all-trades but best known for driving bus all over the country which is how he met Anna. Jack was a member of First Reformed Church. He enjoyed camping and fishing. He was very proud of his classic Chevy truck and enjoyed competing in the Waupun Truck-N-Show Jamboree, collecting over 25-plus trophies. Jack will be remembered for his cooking, especially his breakfast.

Jack is survived by his wife, Anna; children: Melody (Allan) Rougeux, Jeffrey (Tara) Wells, and William (Michelle) Wells; step-children: Patti Fisher (partner, Lori Martinson), Judy (Mark) Roll, Edward (Ann) Fisher, and Garry (Karen) Fisher; grandchildren: Lindsay, Meagan, Krista, Kassandra, Gabrielle, Samantha, Isabelle, William, Olivia, Jason, Christine, Michael, Abigail, Andrea, and Benjamin; 12 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and Carol, his first wife, mother to Melody, Jeffrey and William.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial services for Jack Wells will be held Friday, April 22, 2022, at 12:00 noon at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun, with Pastor Barry Lang officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Friday at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.



Published by WiscNews.com on Apr. 18, 2022.
