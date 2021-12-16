Menu
Jacque Saylor
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Picha Funeral Home - Wisconsin Dells
321 Washington Ave
Wisconsin Dells, WI

Saylor, Jacque

WISCONSIN DELLS - Jacque Saylor, age 59, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the Wisconsin Dells Health Services facility.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the new BRIDGEPOINT CHURCH ON MISSION at 1960 Highway 23, just outside of Wisconsin Dells, with a luncheon at 1 p.m. and a program to follow at 2 p.m.

On the 17th of February 1962, God delivered a special daughter, Jacque Ellen, to Gilbert and Elaine (Scott) Saylor. Jacque attended New Lisbon Schools. She participated in Special Olympics for several years, took part on softball, track, long jump, and bowling and was chosen to carry the torch at one of the Olympic opening ceremonies. Jacque worked at the Juneau County Handicap Workshop and Subway, both in Mauston, and McDonalds in Tomah. Because of her love of southern gospel music, her sister and her friend took her to many concerts, including Branson, Silver Dollar City, Nashville, and Dollywood, where she was able to see Dolly. Jacque spent many hours watching her bedroom television. She was able to name every star in every TV show. Her music and knowledge of actors was a part of her and the family. Family was very important to her; she remembered every member's birthday, favorite food and favorite color. Family gatherings were her favorite time; if it was a wedding all the better, as that meant dancing and she loved to dance. Although short of stature, she was big on loving and caring... Jacque never met a stranger, only people who became and remained her friends.

Jacque is survived by her sisters, Geraldine (Sis) Heesch and Jo (Denny) Fleming; sister-in-law, Peggy Saylor; brothers, Edward (Marianne) Saylor and Jon Saylor; very special friend, June Selk; nieces and nephews, Jay (Denise) Heesch, Joel (Sheryl) Heesch, Jody (Tom) Steinhaus, Eugene Fleming, Colleen (Kurt) Balz, Gil (Karla) Saylor, Bill (Tracey) Dallapiazza, Kris (Tracy) Saylor, Gayle (Jason) Lassen, Josh (Anne) Saylor, Erik (Katie) Saylor, Matt (Amanda) Saylor, Bryan (Erin) Saylor, Caitlin Saylor, Jenny (Brandon) Richardson, Manda (Jervon) Miller, and Lonny (Shawna) Howland; aunts, Doris Herrwig, Jan Hammer, Louann Schroer, and Cal Scott; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gilbert "Hox" Saylor; nephews, Jeff Heesch, Tim Fleming, Scott Fleming, and David Saylor; and niece, Kristin Saylor.

The family would like to extend their thanks to the Wisconsin Dells Health Services staff for the care and love Jacque received during her time in the Alzheimer's ward. Thank you: Amy, Connie, Darrell, Heather, Laura, Rick, Sylvia, Tammy and special bud, Penny.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

(608) 253-7884


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
13
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
BRIDGEPOINT CHURCH ON MISSION
1960 Highway 23, Wisconsin Dells, WI
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Linda (Cross) Hanson
School
December 22, 2021
