Jacqueline Herzberg
ABOUT
Columbus High School
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral & Cremation Services, Columbus
146 South Dickason Boulevard
Columbus, WI

Herzberg, Jacqueline D.

COLUMBUS - Jacqueline D. Herzberg, 83, of Columbus, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus.

Jacqueline was born the daughter of Vincent and Florence (Yuds) Gorsuch on Aug. 21, 1938, in Portage. She was a graduate of Columbus High School. Jacquie was married to Gene Herzberg on April 19, 1958, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Columbus.

Jacquie was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Columbus. She enjoyed gardening both flowers and vegetables. She enjoyed doing puzzles and playing Scrabble. Jacquie was an excellent cook. She loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jacquie is survived by her husband of 63 years, Gene of Columbus; her children, Todd (Kim) Herzberg of Neenah, Tammy Holzwarth of Madison, and Cindy (T.O.) Boge of Wisconsin Dells; her grandchildren, Erica (Gordon) Casey, Tiffany Holzwarth, Forrest Holzwarth, Tyler Herzberg, and Kylee Herzberg; five great-grandchildren; her sisters, Suzanne Deroche, Karen (Ray) Andrews, Linda (John) Taylor, and Nancy (Deryle) Gilligan; her best friend, Susan Pare; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings, Norbert Gorsuch, Jean Fritsch, Gerald Gorsuch, and Ralph Gorsuch.

A visitation will be held at ZION EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Columbus on Thursday, Dec. 16, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 p.m. The Rev. Tim Schwartz will officiate. Interment will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Columbus.

Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Zion Ev. Lutheran Church
812 Western Ave., Columbus , WI
Dec
16
Service
12:00p.m. - 12:45p.m.
Zion Ev. Lutheran Church
812 Western Ave., Columbus , WI
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral & Cremation Services, Columbus
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear of Jacquie's passing. I always enjoyed visiting her...trading her raspberries for things I had canned. She always loved getting my sauerkraut. I will surely miss her
Kathy Beal
December 15, 2021
Dear Kim and Todd, Todd I am sorry to hear of your mom's passing, I know how much your parent's mean to you, please know you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers and if you need anything let me know. Dear Lord I pray for peace and comfort during this difficult and sad time and ask that you watch over the entire Herberg family and let them know Jacquie is now home with you. God Bless, Love Debbie
Debbie Ries
Friend
December 15, 2021
To one of my favorite sisters. i am going to miss seeing you when I come back to Wi. I enjoyed spending time with you. I will miss you very much, including in your kitchen with both of us & our canes.
Karen Andrews
Sister
December 11, 2021
Jacquie and I had a long, loving friendship and even though we drifted apart from time to time, Jacquie was and will always be in my heart. We could always crack each other up and laughter was a big part of our relationship. She was tough and even when she tripped and fell, she would pick herself up and go on without complaining. My heart is breaking and I cannot fathom not seeing her again. My sincere condolences to her Gene and her family. May God watch over you all. Go in peace, Jacquie. I love you.
Susan Pare'
Friend
December 11, 2021
