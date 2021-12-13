Herzberg, Jacqueline D.

COLUMBUS - Jacqueline D. Herzberg, 83, of Columbus, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus.

Jacqueline was born the daughter of Vincent and Florence (Yuds) Gorsuch on Aug. 21, 1938, in Portage. She was a graduate of Columbus High School. Jacquie was married to Gene Herzberg on April 19, 1958, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Columbus.

Jacquie was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Columbus. She enjoyed gardening both flowers and vegetables. She enjoyed doing puzzles and playing Scrabble. Jacquie was an excellent cook. She loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jacquie is survived by her husband of 63 years, Gene of Columbus; her children, Todd (Kim) Herzberg of Neenah, Tammy Holzwarth of Madison, and Cindy (T.O.) Boge of Wisconsin Dells; her grandchildren, Erica (Gordon) Casey, Tiffany Holzwarth, Forrest Holzwarth, Tyler Herzberg, and Kylee Herzberg; five great-grandchildren; her sisters, Suzanne Deroche, Karen (Ray) Andrews, Linda (John) Taylor, and Nancy (Deryle) Gilligan; her best friend, Susan Pare; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings, Norbert Gorsuch, Jean Fritsch, Gerald Gorsuch, and Ralph Gorsuch.

A visitation will be held at ZION EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Columbus on Thursday, Dec. 16, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 p.m. The Rev. Tim Schwartz will officiate. Interment will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Columbus.

Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.