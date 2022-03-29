Menu
Jacquelyn DeTuncq

Jacquelyn DeTuncq

Sep. 24, 1948 - March 25, 2022

MAYVILLE - Jacquelyn DeTuncq, age 68, of Mayville passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Crossroads in Fond du Lac.

A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville with the Rev. Fr. Tom Biersack presiding. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Jacquelyn was born the daughter of Charles and Lila (Rick) Volk on September 24, 1948, in Milwaukee. She was united in marriage to Edward 'Chip' DeTuncq on January 18, 1969, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in West Bend. Jacquelyn worked as a travel agent and loved to travel. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and especially spoiling the grandchildren. Jacquelyn also loved to craft and made many gifts for family and friends. She loved life and wanted the people around her to be happy and healthy. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville.

She is survived by her husband, Edward 'Chip' of Mayville; her daughters: Amy Lynn Helein and Tracy Ann (Steven) Nadolski; her siblings: Carolyn Volk, Marilyn Krueger, and Gary (Judy) Volk; her grandchildren:Teague, Alex, and Reilly Nadolski and Jonathan and Connor Helein. Further survived by other relatives and many friends.

Jacquelyn is preceded in death by her parents, son Joseph, and her son in law Gary Helein.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com


Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 29, 2022.
