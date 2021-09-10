Vickerman, Jain E.

WEST BARABOO - Jain E. Vickerman, age 77, of West Baraboo, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. Jain, daughter of Joe and Ruby Syler, was born Dec. 18, 1943.

She was united in marriage to Eddie Vickerman.

The family will remember Jain for having a great passion for life; she was always a bright, shining presence in a room. She was extremely family oriented her entire life, loving to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jain and Eddie spent many years living in Indian Rocks Beach, Fla., where they managed a hotel and loved their time on the ocean.

She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Allen; grandchildren, Megan (Nic) Miller and Erica (Mike) Furman; great-grandchildren, Simon Miller and Emerson Lee; as well as three siblings, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eddie; brother, Wayne Syler; and sons, Mark Allen and Daniel Battista.

The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.