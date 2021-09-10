Menu
Jain Vickerman
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
401 Madison Ave
Baraboo, WI

Vickerman, Jain E.

WEST BARABOO - Jain E. Vickerman, age 77, of West Baraboo, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. Jain, daughter of Joe and Ruby Syler, was born Dec. 18, 1943.

She was united in marriage to Eddie Vickerman.

The family will remember Jain for having a great passion for life; she was always a bright, shining presence in a room. She was extremely family oriented her entire life, loving to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jain and Eddie spent many years living in Indian Rocks Beach, Fla., where they managed a hotel and loved their time on the ocean.

She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Allen; grandchildren, Megan (Nic) Miller and Erica (Mike) Furman; great-grandchildren, Simon Miller and Emerson Lee; as well as three siblings, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eddie; brother, Wayne Syler; and sons, Mark Allen and Daniel Battista.

The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You have my sympathy in your time of loss. My prayers are with your family.
Maggie Guadarrama
September 10, 2021
