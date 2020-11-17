Menu
Jakob Mueller
1930 - 2020
BORN
September 22, 1930
DIED
November 12, 2020

Mueller, Jakob

BEAVER DAM- Jakob Mueller age 90, of Theresa, passed away on Thursday, No. 12, 2020 at Froedert Hospital in West Bend when he went home to meet his Lord and Savior.

He was born in Sep. 22, 1930 in Nikinci Yugoslavia to Heinrich and Eva (Bittner) Mueller. Jakob and his family moved to America in 1952 and he became a proud citizen of America. Jakob served in the Army during the Korean War. In 1955 he married his sweetheart Kathy Russ in a double ring ceremony with his sister Rosi and Kathy's brother Nick. Jakob farmed in the Mayville area for 30 years.

After his retirement Jakob enjoyed vacationing in St Germain with his wife, sister in law Helen and brother in law Nick. He fished by day and had fun at night joking and laughing.

Jakob was proud of his three daughters and his 6 granddaughters; and his seven great -granddaughters; and finally there were four great grandsons; in the family.

Jakob is survived by his wife Kathy and his daughters Hertha Lackas, Heidi Fiedler (Dennis), Mary Cundy (Bruce). He is also survived by granddaughters; Dawn Karel (Tony), Kristina Belyeu, Melinda Serwe (Ryan), Jamie Schellinger (Ben), Jennifer Parks (Robert), and Ashley Lackas, great- grandchildren Ava, Gabriella, Kennedy, Brooklynn, Alexis, Lydia, Owen, Blake, Ronni, Knox and Kanon. Jakob is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law Rosi and Nick Russ and his sister-in-law Helen Schimpf and Aunt Mary Bittner, and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son in law Joe Lackas and His brother in law Nick Schimpf.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial will take at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Theresa on Friday, Nov. 20th with Father Justin Lopina presiding. Burial will follow at St. Theresa Memorial Garden. Military honors will be conducted by the Theresa American Legion Post #270.

The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. To make an online condolence or for more information visit www.KoepsellFH.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
6 Entries
May peace and comfort find you during this difficult time. Uncle Jack was such a nice man. I have fond memories of visiting the family on the farm while growing up. He was always smiling. We love the picture of him that you selected. You have our deepest sympathy. Jeff and Monica (Keilhauer) Van Tuyle
Monica Van Tuyle
Family
November 16, 2020
We are so sad to hear Jack passed. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to you all. While we can't attend the funeral service, know that we are thinking of you all with love. Ed and Liz Stefl and Johnny and Joni Ettmayer
Liz Stefl
Family Friend
November 14, 2020
My deepest symphony to you and your family. Jack will always be remembered for his sense of humor and his many walks down the river road when he moved to the village. He nd Katie were great neighbor hood friends. My prayers and thoughts are with you all. Marlene Adelmeyer
Marlene Adelmeyer
November 14, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the entire family. He was a wonderful man.
Helen and Bill Kirschbaum
Friend
November 14, 2020
My deepest sympathy to you and your entire family. Jack was someone we all loved. Will always remember him for the Legion Spanfarkel and will miss him.
LoRae Zimmel
Friend
November 14, 2020
Sympathy to the family of Jakob a life well lived may he Rest In Peace
Diane Hechimovich
Friend
November 14, 2020