Coady, James William "Jim"

BARABOO - James William "Jim" Coady, 87, passed away peacefully on Oct. 25, 2020, at Oak Park Place in Baraboo, Wis.

Jim was born Jan. 20, 1933, in Coral, Mich., to parents Thomas and Audrey Coady. He served proudly in the U.S. Air Force for four years, after which he obtained an educational degree at Central Michigan University though the G.I. Bill. He then relocated to Milwaukee for a teaching and coaching position at Pulaski High School, where he was employed for 33 years.

Jim is survived by his loving wife, Evelyn "Evie," of 32 years; and son, Timothy. Other family survivors are daughter-in-law, Judy Coady; and sister-in-law, Patricia Butler.

Jim was the oldest in the family of eight children and was always looked up to as a big brother and protector. He will be greatly missed by them all.

Surviving sisters are Jeanette Denton, Janiece Steinke, Anne Spreeman, Rosemary Pyke, and Carolyn Schrauber.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his eldest son, Thomas, in 2007; sister, Edith Frost; and brother, Patrick Coady.

Jim will be missed by his seven beloved grandchildren, Sarah and Jennifer Coady, Tres Fuller, Max and Alex Harring, and Simon and Kate Harring; and stepchildren, Dan Harring, Laura Harring, Linda (Jim) Fuller, Fred (Rachel) Harring, Alice (Randy) Rose, Liza (Barry) Thurman, and John (Leah) Harring.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH with Father Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of mass. Masks will be required at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Sauk County Agrace Hospice Care. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.