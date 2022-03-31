Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Ehlers
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville
301 North Walnut Street
Mayville, WI
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 3 2022
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
St. John Ev. Lutheran Church (Mayville)
Send Flowers

James Ehlers

Aug. 16, 1953 - March 29, 2022

MAYVILLE - James Ehlers, age 68, of Mayville passed away after a short battle with cancer on March 29, 2022 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.

A memorial service for Jim will take place on Monday, April 4, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church with the Rev. Dr. Mark G. Cutler and Rev. Joshua Frazee officiating. Visitation will take place on Sunday, April 3, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at St. John's in Mayville and again on Monday, April 4, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Inurnment will take place at St. John's Cemetery in Mayville at a later date.

James was born on August 16, 1953 in Fond du Lac, the son of Delbert and the late Violet (Pusch) Ehlers. Jim was baptized on September 6, 1953 at Zion Lutheran in Theresa. He attended St. John's Lutheran School in Mayville and was confirmed on May 1967 by Pastor Ladwig. Jim graduated with honors from Mayville High School in 1971.

After high school Jim attended 1 year at Iowa State University, in Ames, IA., with hopes of becoming a veterinarian. As many freshmen do, Jim changed his major, and continued his education at the University of Wisconsin School of Pharmacy with a degree in Pharmacy graduating in May of 1977. James received his pharmacy license in 1978.

The highlight of Jim's life was working as a pharmacist. He loved every minute each place he worked was 'his family' starting with his internship at Menomonee Falls, then to Osco in Marinette. He later transferred to Osco in Fond du Lac. Then he decided to try hospital pharmacy and he reached out to St. Joseph's Hospital in Milwaukee. After a while he became an independent pharmacist working for Aurora Medical Centers, Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston, Guderson St. Joseph Hospital in Hillsboro, Holy Family in Manitowoc and back to St. Joseph in Milwaukee.

James did take some time off to travel to Europe, Greece, and several cruises. He loved to visit his Florida home annually. Traveling with Jim was always an adventure, there was always something that didn't go as planned. He was a lifelong member of St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville.

Those he leaves behind are- His father- Delbert Ehlers of Mayville. His sister- Bonnie (Wayne) Schultz of Mayville. His brother-David (Beth) Ehlers of Plymouth. His niece- Tammy (Ron) Walters and her children Emily and Aaron. He nephew- Ken (Jenny) Drake and his children Olivia and Owen. His step niece- Jenny (special friend Kurt Frank) Thompson and her children Jocelyn and Andrea. His step nephew- Kevin (Becky) Schultz and their children Austin, Hayden, Cohen, and Blake. He is further survived by other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother Violet in 1991, and a stillborn brother in 1957.

A special thank you goes out to all the nurses, doctors, and hospice workers at Gunderson St. Joseph in Hillsboro and St. Mary's in Madison.

Memorials may be directed to the St. John's Elevator Fund.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com


Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 31, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
3
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
St. John Ev. Lutheran Church (Mayville)
450 Bridge St, Mayville, WI
Apr
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. John Ev. Lutheran Church (Mayville)
450 Bridge St, Mayville, WI
Apr
4
Service
11:00a.m.
St. John Ev. Lutheran Church (Mayville)
450 Bridge St, Mayville, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Bonnie, we are sorry for your loss. Jim was always kind and pleasant to everyone.
Russ and Beth (Brummond) Badder
Friend
March 31, 2022
Oh "Grandpa Jim", I dont even know what to say other than I WILL MISS YOU! Not a day goes by where we do not think about you and tell Grandpa Jim stories, and yes some of them were for the record books! You had so many amazing stories, we were going to write that book we were entitling " The Adventures Of Jim" because lets face it, some of those stories were too amazing to not tell! lol! These last few months have been exceptionally hard without you, your chuckle, The constant belly laughs and silliness all while getting our work done of course, "Yelling AH Technician, Asking " Which one of you is walking Grandpa to his car tonight"? You were not only an amazing Pharmacist and colleague, you were an amazing friend! Your family was one of the most important things to you, and hearing you talk about your family, and your Dad was always heart warming. Jimmers, Thank you for being you! Being down to earth, caring, and always giving advice to those around you. There will never be ANYONE who will take the place of you, and your legacy will live on especially here. Not having you walk through this Pharmacy door has been tough, but knowing you are free of the pain you didn't deserve helps us cope. It was a pleasure to work with you, have you as a friend, and please give us some signs you are still here in spirit. Its your time to rest now Grandpa. We love you! Love, Your Mauston Pharmacy Family! P.S. When our Netflix show Ozark comes back on, I will make sure to think of you, and imagine your reaction, and whisper the outcome!
Terri Paulson
Friend
March 30, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results