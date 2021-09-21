Menu
James Frank
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Frank, James A.

COLUMBUS - James A. Frank, 67, of Columbus passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.

James was born the son of Donald and Lavon (Lapine) Frank on July 20, 1954 in Beaver Dam. He was a graduate of Beaver Dam High School. On July 21, 1972, he married Debra Martin at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. They raised two daughters together. Jim and Debra later purchased land in the Town of Calamus, where they built their forever home. Jim was employed with Kraft Foods in Beaver Dam for 42 years until his retirement. He also hauled milk in the area for many years. Jim always enjoyed spending time with friends. He enjoyed traveling, especially with his family. His greatest joy was his three grandsons, which he referred to as "the gang."

Jim is survived by his daughters, Cathryn (Jay) Bosch of Beaver Dam and Rebecca (Tad) Bruckner of Madison; grandchildren, Mitchell and Miles Bosch and Clayton (Elizabeth) Frank, all of Beaver Dam; three siblings, Cheryl (Bill) Backhaus of Daytona, FL, Dennis (Deb) Frank of Burnett, and Tina (Dennis) Porten of Burnett; brothers-in-law, Wayne (Sharon) Martin of Horicon and Greg (Robyn) Martin of New Jersey; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Debra on Feb. 12, 2021.

A memorial gathering will be held at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 12 noon. A private graveside service will take place at Bethany Cemetery in the Town of Calamus. Face coverings and social distancing are encouraged.

Memorials may be directed to the Beaver Dam High School Band and Orchestra.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Service
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
Koepsell Funeral Home North Crystal Lake Road, Beaver Dam, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are deeply sorry for your loss.
Jon and Janice Kmice
Neighbor
September 24, 2021
So Sorry for your loss he will be greatly missed dad enjoyed working with Jim at kraft Julie Kreuziger & Robert Tietz
Julie Kreuziger
Friend
September 22, 2021
We are so sad to here of Jim's passing. We were schoolmates of his.
Karen Getz & Orin Mittelstadt
School
September 22, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Jim was a good friend and will be missed
Dee Deez
School
September 21, 2021
