Holwerda Jr., James R.

BEAVER DAM - James R. Holwerda Jr., 44, of Beaver Dam passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 at his home surrounded by his children and family, after a brave battle with cancer.

James was born the son of James S. and Cynthia (Draheim) Holwerda Sr. on July 14, 1977. He was a 1996 Randolph High School graduate and earned his bachelor's in business administration from UW-Platteville. Jim was married to the love of his life Amy Breuckman on July 15, 2006 at Frieden's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Randolph.

Jim had a strong faith in the Lord and Savior and a deep love for his family. He was a devoted dad, husband, brother, and son. Family was a priority and he loved family gatherings. He was a friend to everyone, would do anything for anyone, and could light up a room. He was an avid hunter, enjoyed sharing this passion with family, and loved helping his dad on the family farm.

Jim was a successful and respected entrepreneur and leader. He opened his first Remedy Intelligent Staffing office in Madison, in 2008. Remedy now has 20 offices across WI and is the largest franchise in the United States. He was passionate about the staffing industry and built his business on the motto "Treat People Right. Work Hard. The rest will come." Jim's work ethic was unmatched and he held himself and his employees to a high level of integrity.

Jim was very giving of his time and talents. He was currently serving as board president for the YMCA of Dodge County. He was also past president of Dodge County SHRM and past board member of the Randolph School District. He was a devoted member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Beaver Dam, Wis.

Jim is survived by his wife, Amy of Beaver Dam; children, Sybren- his golf partner, Graylee that he fondly called "Little G", and Stetson- his hunting buddy; his parents, Jim and Cindy Holwerda of Randolph; his grandmother, Betty Draheim of Randolph; his sister, Missy (Ryan) Redeker of Randolph; father and mother-in-law, Phillip and Linda Breuckman; two brothers-in-law, Matt Breuckman and Chad (Kimberly) Breuckman all of Columbus; nieces and nephews, Elizabeth, Joshua, Brennen, and Brielle; three step nieces and a step nephew; and is further survived by his beloved Remedy family as well as other relatives and numerous friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sam and Jennie Holwerda and Ralph Draheim as well as Jim and Amy's three angel babies.

A memorial gathering for Jim will take place at the KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. A memorial gathering will also be held at ST. STEPHEN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Beaver Dam on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:30 a.m. The Rev. Mark Reichert will officiate. Jim's family asks that those in attendance please wear a face covering and utilize social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Jim's favorite charities: the YMCA of Dodge County, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam, Heroes' Hunt for Veterans, PAVE, or the charity of one's choice.

The family would like to give special thanks to: Wendy Holwerda, Sheila Schlegel, the Duax family, the Harrington family, and Hillside Hospice.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.