JANESVILLE - James D. Kukuk, 81, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at the Monroe Health Services Assisted Living Facility. He was born on May 9, 1939, in Horicon, Wis., the son of Wallace and Gladys (Redetzke) Kukuk. James graduated from Horicon High School as the salutatorian of the class of 1957 and went on to graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1962, with a degree in mechanical engineering. In 1961, Jim married Mary (Zuleger) Kukuk at Zion Lutheran Church in Horicon, Wis. He worked his entire 38-year professional career with the Parker Pen Company, retiring in 1999. Jim was an avid fisherman and hunter, spending most of his growing up years at the Horicon Marsh. He was a lifelong member of Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, and ASME.

He is survived by his wife, Mary of Janesville; and children, Scott (Lori) of Milton, Wis., Beth Kaphing of Grand Rapids, Mich., and Pam (Jeff) Teddleton of Morgan Hill, Calif. He is also survived by his seven granddaughters, Emily, Katie, Sara, Rachel, Morgan, Caitlin, and Hannah. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace and Gladys; his brother, Wally; sister-in-law, Jeanne; and in-laws, Gilbert and Bernice Zuleger. Per Mr. Kukuk's wishes, no visitation or service will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting his family.

Jim's family would like to thank Agrace Hospice and the many wonderful staff at Monroe Health Services Assisted Living Facility. Your care and kindness were truly appreciated.