Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Kukuk
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Schneider Funeral Directors
1800 East Racine Street
Janesville, WI

Kukuk, James D.

JANESVILLE - James D. Kukuk, 81, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at the Monroe Health Services Assisted Living Facility. He was born on May 9, 1939, in Horicon, Wis., the son of Wallace and Gladys (Redetzke) Kukuk. James graduated from Horicon High School as the salutatorian of the class of 1957 and went on to graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1962, with a degree in mechanical engineering. In 1961, Jim married Mary (Zuleger) Kukuk at Zion Lutheran Church in Horicon, Wis. He worked his entire 38-year professional career with the Parker Pen Company, retiring in 1999. Jim was an avid fisherman and hunter, spending most of his growing up years at the Horicon Marsh. He was a lifelong member of Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, and ASME.

He is survived by his wife, Mary of Janesville; and children, Scott (Lori) of Milton, Wis., Beth Kaphing of Grand Rapids, Mich., and Pam (Jeff) Teddleton of Morgan Hill, Calif. He is also survived by his seven granddaughters, Emily, Katie, Sara, Rachel, Morgan, Caitlin, and Hannah. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace and Gladys; his brother, Wally; sister-in-law, Jeanne; and in-laws, Gilbert and Bernice Zuleger. Per Mr. Kukuk's wishes, no visitation or service will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting his family.

Jim's family would like to thank Agrace Hospice and the many wonderful staff at Monroe Health Services Assisted Living Facility. Your care and kindness were truly appreciated. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 23, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Schneider Funeral Directors
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Schneider Funeral Directors.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Awe, what is there to say, dear sir. I am blessed to have met you. I shall miss our chats. It is an honor to have been your nurse for a short time. Fly high my friend.
Tammy Martin
January 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results