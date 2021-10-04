Menu
James "JR" Lembcke
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Portage
430 West Wisconsin Street
Portage, WI

Lembcke, James A. "JR"

POYNETTE – James A. "JR" Lembcke, age 67, of Poynette, passed away at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Jim was born on Aug. 2, 1954, in Morris, Minn., the son of James and Shirley (Conley) Lembcke. He married Marlene Duane. Jim began his career as a radio announcer in Morris, Minn. He was employed by Brown-Wilbert Burial Vault Co. in Sun Prairie and General Parts in Madison. He was also a restaurant equipment service technician for Missoula Mac and catered with his brother. JR worked for McGoverns in Sun Prairie, where he met and eventually married Marlene. He loved cooking for other people and got great joy preparing delicious meals for family and friends. He was always on a constant quest for knowledge and loved fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Marlene Lembcke; his two sons, Steve Duane and his children, Logan and Bella, and Sean (Lindsy) Duane and soon to be born, Peanut; father, James Lembcke (Muriel Krusemark); mother, Shirley Miriam Connelly; mother-in-law, Arlene Moody; brother, Craig (Lynn) Lembcke; sister, Linda Lembcke; brother- and sister-in-law, Marv and Lisa Moody; and his four-legged best friend, Maia. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other close relatives, and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Lembcke; sister, Julie Lembcke; stepmother-in-law, Barb Moody; father-in-law, Marlen Moody; and stepfather, Ron Tomoson.

A memorial visitation will be held at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Poynette on Friday, Oct. 8, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Private inurnment will be at Hillside Cemetery.

The family would like to thank all of their neighbors for their constant loving care and attention to JR and the family, and also the staff at Agrace HospiceCare for their care and support.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Oct. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Portage
430 West Wisconsin Street, Portage, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Portage
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You have our deepest sympathy on Jim's passing. He was a good man and he will be greatly missed. Sending prayers and love.
Susan & Edward Dotski
Friend
October 4, 2021
