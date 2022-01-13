Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James "Bo" Lincoln
FUNERAL HOME
Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah
2224 Superior Ave
Tomah, WI

Lincoln, James R. "Bo," Sr.

LYNDON STATION - James R. "Bo" Lincoln Sr., "Siiroowagixirega," age 65, of Lyndon Station, Wis., passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. He was born Sept. 7, 1956, to Gilman and Virginia (Goodbear) Lincoln Sr. Bo was a member of the Bear Clan. He was a 1974 graduate of Tomah High School.

He started out as a master plumber, and then Bo worked as Vice President of Facilities for the Grand Casino Hinckley. In his spare time he enjoyed golfing, fishing, camping, gardening, hunting, and traveling. He loved hosting fish fries and using his smoker and barbequing for friends and family. He enjoyed writing a weekly column about the Green Bay Packers. He had countless friends and loved his family more than anything.

He is survived by his children, James (Jill) Lincoln Jr., Erik (Jami) Lincoln, Jacob Lincoln, Sara (Dan) Breitsprecher, Desirae Kirchmeier and Gary Kirchmeier; grandchildren, Dylan, Braeden, Riley, Jacey, Gwenyth, Kaylie, Nolan, Scarlett, Erik Jr., Josephine, Landon and Meadow; his siblings, Merton (Cheryl) Lincoln, Lois (Brad) Behrens, Lori (Les) Schmolke, Levi Lincoln Sr., Lily Lincoln, and Lana Lincoln (John "JP" Papenfuhs); former wife, Sandy Lincoln; friend, Frank Stipe; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilman Sr. and Virginia; brother, Gilman Lincoln Jr.; and his life partner, Rhonda Kirchmeier.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah, Wis. Marlene Helgamo officiated. Burial followed in Blue Wing Cemetery, Tomah, Wis. Family and friends were invited for visitation on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah.


Published by WiscNews.com on Jan. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.