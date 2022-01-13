Lincoln, James R. "Bo," Sr.

LYNDON STATION - James R. "Bo" Lincoln Sr., "Siiroowagixirega," age 65, of Lyndon Station, Wis., passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. He was born Sept. 7, 1956, to Gilman and Virginia (Goodbear) Lincoln Sr. Bo was a member of the Bear Clan. He was a 1974 graduate of Tomah High School.

He started out as a master plumber, and then Bo worked as Vice President of Facilities for the Grand Casino Hinckley. In his spare time he enjoyed golfing, fishing, camping, gardening, hunting, and traveling. He loved hosting fish fries and using his smoker and barbequing for friends and family. He enjoyed writing a weekly column about the Green Bay Packers. He had countless friends and loved his family more than anything.

He is survived by his children, James (Jill) Lincoln Jr., Erik (Jami) Lincoln, Jacob Lincoln, Sara (Dan) Breitsprecher, Desirae Kirchmeier and Gary Kirchmeier; grandchildren, Dylan, Braeden, Riley, Jacey, Gwenyth, Kaylie, Nolan, Scarlett, Erik Jr., Josephine, Landon and Meadow; his siblings, Merton (Cheryl) Lincoln, Lois (Brad) Behrens, Lori (Les) Schmolke, Levi Lincoln Sr., Lily Lincoln, and Lana Lincoln (John "JP" Papenfuhs); former wife, Sandy Lincoln; friend, Frank Stipe; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilman Sr. and Virginia; brother, Gilman Lincoln Jr.; and his life partner, Rhonda Kirchmeier.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah, Wis. Marlene Helgamo officiated. Burial followed in Blue Wing Cemetery, Tomah, Wis. Family and friends were invited for visitation on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah.