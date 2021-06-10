Menu
James Mattei
FUNERAL HOME
Picha Funeral Home - Wisconsin Dells
321 Washington Ave
Wisconsin Dells, WI

Mattei, James R.

WISCONSIN DELLS - James R. Mattei passed away on Jan. 27, 2021. Due to the pandemic, a celebration of his life was not possible at that time. With the arrival of warmer weather and the vaccines, his wife and daughters feel the time has come to give him the recognition he deserves for a life well lived. Please join them at TRAPPERS TURN GOLF CLUB in Wisconsin Dells on Monday, June 28 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. to celebrate his life. In consideration of COVID, indoor and outdoor areas will be available to share food, drinks, laughter and stories.

A complete obituary can be viewed at the Picha Funeral Home site.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

(608) 253-7884


Published by WiscNews.com on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
TRAPPERS TURN GOLF CLUB
Wisconsin Dells, WI
Im sure Fathers day was very sad without Jim. Thinking about you all..prayers and hugs.
Jayne Wimann
Friend
June 21, 2021
Love and miss you, Dad. Happy Father´s Day. Looking forward to celebrating your life!
Marnie Mattei
Family
June 21, 2021
