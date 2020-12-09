Qualmann, James N.

MARKESAN - James N. Qualmann, age 73, well-known welder of Markesan, died at the Unity Point Hospital in Madison, on Dec. 6, 2020.

James Norman Qualmann was born at St. Joseph's Hospital in Beaver Dam to Norman and Sylvia (Braun) Qualmann on July 26, 1947. He was employed by a forester in Georgia before he returned to Wisconsin to pursue his love of welding. He started his welding business with his dad in a small shop in Beaver Dam. He worked for the County Line Shop in Cambria, Breuer Metal Craftsmen in Beaver Dam and for Al-win Enterprises in Randolph. After retiring, he welded decorative items for various greenhouses, family and friends. He was very talented and could create an ornamental masterpiece with just an idea.

James is survived by his very special friend, Karen Schultz of Fox Lake; sisters and brothers, Sandra Witthun of Cambria, Linda (Bennett) Ludtke of Beaver Dam, LouAnn (Lynn) Schwieger of Beaver Dam, Shirley Schultz of Beaver Dam, Jack (Debra) Qualmann of Rosendale, Rick (Kay) Qualmann of West Bend; step-brother, Norman (Betty) Stump of Chico, Calif.; and further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded into death by his parents, Norman and Sylvia; sister, Mary; step-sister, Lucy and daughter, Jill; and numerous other relatives.

In honoring James's wishes, a private family service will be held. Inurnment will take place at Highland Memorial Gardens, town of Trenton (Beaver Dam).

The family is requesting that anyone that would be so kind as to share one of your fondest memories that include James to be made into a memory scrapbook be sent to [email protected]

