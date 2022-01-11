Rennock, James R.

LOWELL - James R. Rennock, the son of Robert and Phyllis (Sturner) Rennock was born on April 11, 1950 in Beaver Dam, Wis. He died at the age of 71 years on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at his home in Balta, N.D. under the care of his children and hospice.

James grew up in Lowell, Wis., in the home of his loving family and lived in a close-knit community. From a young age on, he spent countless hours fishing in the river with his brothers and sister. Whatever the season, he could be found outdoors with his siblings and neighborhood friends. Every opening day of a hunting or fishing season was like Christmas morning for the Rennock boys. He enjoyed gardening and canning the harvest with his mother and hunting/fishing with his father. He loved the family gatherings after church on Sundays and spending time with his grandparents and all of his aunts, uncles and cousins. James helped at the family hardware store in Lowell after school and then worked for years along side his father at Wisconsin Brick and Block in Madison. He also worked at a lumber yard, until he purchased a bar. In 2001, he moved to Balta, North Dakota and purchased the Balta Bar. His love of hunting and fishing stayed with him his entire life and he passed that love onto his children, Robert and Tonya and eventually to his grandchildren, which they enjoyed many hunting adventures. He enjoyed his life in Balta, meeting many new friends and invited many from Wisconsin to come and hunt annually. He loved the outdoors and helping Daryl Klein on the farm as well as feeding the deer and looking at the pictures on the trail cameras year around.

James was a teacher at heart, and a great storyteller with many stories He was generous with his knowledge, and willingly shared it with anyone he could help. He was a great father, grandfather, brother and a dear uncle to his nieces and nephews and he has made all of our lives better. When people first met him, it would only take a few minutes for him to become your friend and it would become a lifelong friendship. He had a ready laugh, made life fun and was a kind, loving, gentle man, who will be missed.

James is survived by his children, Robert Rennock of Esmond and Tonya Allard of Arcadia, Wis.; grandchildren, Rayden Allard, Olivia, Norah and James Rennock; siblings, Robert (Terry Mabee) Rennock of Fond Du Lac, Wis. and Barbara (Denis) Van Herwaarden of Beaver Dam, Wis.; nieces, nephews; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by a brother, Scott and his parents.

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14 at the ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME in Rugby. The funeral was livestreamed and to find the link please visit the funeral homes website and click on the link at the bottom of his obituary.

Casket Bearers: Bryan Gale, Rayden Allard, Mike Jundt, Ellery Handle and Robert "Robbie" Rennock

Honorary Bearer: James Rennock

Arrangements with the Anderson Funeral Home of Rugby. Online registry: www.funeralsbyanderson.com