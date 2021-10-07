Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Richardt
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Picha Funeral Home - Wisconsin Dells
321 Washington Ave
Wisconsin Dells, WI

Richardt, James

WISCONSIN DELLS - James Richardt, age 69, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, peacefully at his home.

A memorial funeral service will be held on Monday, Oct. 18, at 1 p.m. at the PICHA FUNERAL HOME in Wisconsin Dells, with the Rev. Matt Gehrke officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m.

James was born Sept. 2, 1952, in Waterloo, Wis., the son of Lester and Pauline (Van Beek) Richardt. James enjoyed woodworking and building, collecting things he really didn't need, watching Western TV shows and riding motorcycle.

James is survived by his wife, Karen; daughters, Rachel (Harold) Van Horn, Keri Richardt and Ali (Ryan Songy) Richardt; sisters, Lorraine (Gerald) Beal and Marlene Neilsen; and grandchildren, Dakota and Edward Dickinson and Alexander Wigman. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Joshua; and brother, Harley.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

(608) 253-7884


Published by WiscNews.com on Oct. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
18
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Picha Funeral Home - Wisconsin Dells
321 Washington Ave, Wisconsin Dells, WI
Oct
18
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Picha Funeral Home - Wisconsin Dells
321 Washington Ave, Wisconsin Dells, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Picha Funeral Home - Wisconsin Dells
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Picha Funeral Home - Wisconsin Dells.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.