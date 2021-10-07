Richardt, James

WISCONSIN DELLS - James Richardt, age 69, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, peacefully at his home.

A memorial funeral service will be held on Monday, Oct. 18, at 1 p.m. at the PICHA FUNERAL HOME in Wisconsin Dells, with the Rev. Matt Gehrke officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m.

James was born Sept. 2, 1952, in Waterloo, Wis., the son of Lester and Pauline (Van Beek) Richardt. James enjoyed woodworking and building, collecting things he really didn't need, watching Western TV shows and riding motorcycle.

James is survived by his wife, Karen; daughters, Rachel (Harold) Van Horn, Keri Richardt and Ali (Ryan Songy) Richardt; sisters, Lorraine (Gerald) Beal and Marlene Neilsen; and grandchildren, Dakota and Edward Dickinson and Alexander Wigman. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Joshua; and brother, Harley.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements.

