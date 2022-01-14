Schulz, James

BEAVER DAM - James Schulz, 89, of Beaver Dam, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at his home.

Jim was born April 5, 1932, in Markesan, to Edwin and Luella Welk Schulz. Jim graduated from Markesan High School in 1950. After graduation he worked at Neharriga Hardware and then later on the assembly line at Speed Queen in Ripon and retired in 1996 after 38 years. On Aug. 17, 1963, he married Patricia Kaiser. After retirement he loved to take care of lawns and also loved to coach baseball and did so for 20 years. Jim was an avid bowler and bowled several 300 games. Jim was a janitor for Union-Congregational Church in Waupun for 24 years. He loved to help people, as well as fix washing machines.

Jim is survived by his significant other, Helen Glewen, with whom he spent 11 wonderful years; three sons, Dean (Julie) Schulz, Dan (Linda) Schulz, and Richard Schulz; six grandchildren, Brent and Ryan Schulz, Jordan and Dilan Schulz, and Logan and Brian West; two great-grandchildren, Kaden and Everett Schulz; step-children, Robert Glewen, Rebecca (Tom) Glewen, and Jennifer (Todd) Smith, and Winiain and Wanna ChiamChittrong; seven step-grandchildren; two great-step-grandchildren; a sister, Pat Schulz; two brothers, Austin (Joyce) Schulz and Don (Rosemary) Schulz; sister-in-law, Marilyn (Wayne) Fox; brother-in-law, Steve Kaiser; and nieces and nephews. He is also survived by many other friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Patricia, in 1990; and a brother, Willis (Phyllis) Schulz.

Funeral services for James Schulz will be held Sunday, Jan. 16 at 3 p.m., at WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME in Waupun, with Pastor Chris Davis officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Private burial services will be held at Markesan Memorial Cemetery.

A special thanks to the Beaver Dam Special Services Center and Marquardt Hospice of Watertown.

