James Stabenaw
FUNERAL HOME
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI

Stabenaw, James Ernest

MENOMONEE FALLS – James Ernest Stabenaw, loving husband of Mary Ann, was born in Portage, Wis., to Art and Eleanor (nee Bublitz) Stabenaw and was called home to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in September, after a battle with cancer, at the age 83.

He spent his formative years in Portage where he excelled in all sports, taking a particular love of baseball and football. It's also where he met his wife and the love of his life, Mary Ann Gerstenkorn. The two became an inseparable couple for 63 years.

Through the years, Jim and Mary Ann built a family that included four children, Michelle (Michael), Lisa (Tom), Greg (Lisa), and David (Sabrena); 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren, as well as broader family spouses, significant others and close friends. Jim touched the lives of his family, friends, and hundreds of others in the community with his great love and energy.

A celebration of Jim's life will take place at the KRAUSE FUNERAL HOME in Brookfield, Wis., on Oct. 2, from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. https://www.krausefuneralhome.com/

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jim's name to:

MACC Fund (Midwest Atheletes Against Childhood Cancer)

HAWS (Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County)


Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield, WI
Mr. Stabenaw was my neighbor and he helped me out with my pitching. He was always very nice and helpful. My condolences to the entire Stabenaw family.
Glenn Sternisha
Friend
September 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results