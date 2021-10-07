Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James "Jim" Steyer
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Madison West High School
FUNERAL HOME
Picha Funeral Home - Wisconsin Dells
321 Washington Ave
Wisconsin Dells, WI

Steyer, James "Jim"

WISCONSIN DELLS - James "Jim" Steyer, age 73, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9, at 11 a.m. at UNITED PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH in Wisconsin Dells, with the Rev. Steven Keller officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.

Jim was born Jan. 30, 1948, the son of Millard and Charmian (Mani) Steyer. Jim graduated from Madison West High School and then went into the U.S. Navy. He served two tours during the Vietnam Era. Upon returning home, Jim attended college and became a special conservation warden for the State of Wisconsin. He joined the Delton Fire Department, in which he retired as a captain, and the Delton Ambulance Service, in which he retired as chief. He served the Lake Delton community for approximately 10 years. Jim was also part of the Sauk County Dive Team and a range officer for Sauk County. After retiring, Jim took to his passion and opened a fishing guide service (aka JC's Guide Service) on the Wisconsin Dells River. He was a proud member of the Masonic Temple in Wisconsin Dells. Jim was an avid trapper, hunter, and fisherman. He loved the outdoors and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Jim is survived by his children, Luke (Melissa) Steyer of Wisconsin Dells and their children, Brayden, Brianna, and Brantley; Jimmy (Debbie) Spencer of Baraboo; and Rebecca (Kurt Ludvigson) Spencer and their children, Jensen, Everett, and Harbor; and his brother, Todd Steyer of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and his children, Allison and Kassidy (Jim's goddaughter). He is also survived by his first wife, Linda. He is preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Lynn.

Honors for Jim will be provided by the American Legion, the Delton Fire Department, and the Dells Masonic Temple.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

(608) 253-7884



Published by WiscNews.com on Oct. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
10:00a.m.
UNITED PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Wisconsin Dells, WI
Oct
9
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
UNITED PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Wisconsin Dells, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Picha Funeral Home - Wisconsin Dells
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Picha Funeral Home - Wisconsin Dells.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.