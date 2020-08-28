Weisensel, James Leo

PLOVER - James Leo Weisensel of Plover passed away early on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at the age of 81. Jim was born Jan. 2, 1939, in Columbus, Wis. He was the son of the late Henry and Marion (Flagg) Weisensel. He attended local Columbus schools. His marriage to the former Janet Huggett took place on April 11, 1959, at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Columbus. His wife, Janet, survives.

Jim was in sales all of his life, and retired from Swetz Oil Company in Blenker, Wis. Jim loved hunting and fishing, enjoyed tying his own fishing flies, collecting sports memorabilia and was an excellent cook. In lieu of flowers, a memorial in Jim's name will be established at a later date. Jim was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus St. Bronislava Council 13880. Survivors include his wife, Janet; his children, Pamela Jane Weisensel (Tom Bluel), Vicki Lynne (Brendan) Ganser, LeAnn Marie McIntosh (Jay Mulhern), Kay Mary (Ken) Chappa, Susan Renee (Steve) Cruse and Daniel James (Karon) Weisensel. He is further survived by his eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three sisters, Martha Ann Jaeckel, Eileen Halblieb and Carole Jeanne O'Brion. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Donna Mae; and a sister-in-law, Phyllis Huggett.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at ST. BRONISLAVA CATHOLIC CHURCH, Rev. Ed Shuttleworth officiating. Burial will be in the Fall River Community Cemetery in Columbus, Wis., at a later date. Family and friends may call from 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Pisarski Community Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 2911 Plover Road, Plover, until 10:45 a.m. There will be a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 10:30 a.m. prior to leaving for mass. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED AT THE VISITATION AND ALSO AT CHURCH FOR THE MASS. SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL ALSO BE OBSERVED. The Pisarski Funeral Home of Stevens Point and Plover are honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskfuneralhome.com.