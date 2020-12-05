Woods, James Adrian

BEAVER DAM - James Adrian Woods, age 77, of Beaver Dam and formerly of Fox Lake, died peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at the Crossroads Care Center, under the care of SSM Health Hospice Hope.

Jim was born on July 4, 1943, in Danville, Ill., the son of Claude Everett and Nobie Lucille (Chastain) Woods. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict for four years. Jim was employed with the State of Wisconsin for several years until he found a love for truck driving and worked for Smedema Trucking. Jim was united in marriage to Judith Ann Baszynski on July 26, 1979. She preceded him in death on Jan. 26, 2000. Jim loved being outside to enjoy what nature had to offer, especially when it came to fishing.

Jim will be sadly missed and mourned by his children, Annette (Jon) Shave and Adrian "AJ" (Mandy) Woods; his grandchildren, Alex and Hailey Woods and Zach, Gillian and Evalin Schave; his stepchildren, Scott Parks and Teresa Boudee; a step-granddaughter, Kaitlyn Boudee; two brothers, Don and Joe Woods; and other relatives and friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Judy; and his sister, Mary Ann.

As per Jim's wishes, no services will be held.

The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Fox Lake is serving the family.

