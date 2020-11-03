Wright, James Ralph "Jim"

CAMBRIA - James Ralph "Jim" Wright, age 69, of Cambria, died unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

Jim was born in Beaver Dam at the former Lutheran Hospital on July 3, 1951, the son of Ralph A. and Eleanor Marie (Bleuer) Wright. He attended Cambria Elementary School and was a 1969 graduate of Cambria High School. Jim was employed over the years with Fall River Canning Co., Maysteel/Metal Fabricators of Beaver Dam and retired from Robbins Manufacturing of Fall River. Jim was a former member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church of Cambria. Jim was a dedicated retired volunteer firefighter with the Cambria Fire Department for over 25 years and drove for their ambulance service. Jim was an avid collector of stamps, coins, and glass chickens, and loved antiquing and going to flee markets. Jim will be remembered sitting out on his front porch waving to all who drove by while he and his dog watched the world pass by, and also as a kind, generous, big-hearted guy.

Jim will be sadly missed and mourned by his sister, Kathy (Ron) Roit of Greenfield, Wis.; his nephew, Nick Wright of Columbus; his great-niece and great-nephew, Kenzie and Collin Wright of Columbus; a dear friend, Susan Leary of Cambria; cousins, friends and the village of Cambria.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, John; a sister, Nancy; his uncle and aunt, Ed "Irish" and Margaret Cleland; and his beloved dog, Milo.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Cambria Fire Department in Jim's memory.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at the KRATZ-SMEDEMA FUNERAL HOME in Cambria with the Rev. Phil Hyer officiating. Burial will follow in Cambria Cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call on the family on Thursday at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of services. The Wright family would like those attending to please wear a mask, follow social distancing and stay home if you are not feeling well.

The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Cambria is serving the family.

www.kratzfh.com