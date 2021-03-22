Menu
James Zuelsdorf
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Zuelsdorf, James O.

BEAVER DAM - James O. Zuelsdorf, 86, of Beaver Dam passed away peacefully on Monday, March 15, 2021 at his home.

A Memorial Gathering for Jim will be held on Sunday, March 28, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Beaver Dam American Legion Post #146, 300 Beichl Avenue, Beaver Dam, Wisconsin.

James was born on March 16, 1934 the son of William and Martha (Freeman) Zuelsdorf in Horicon, Wisconsin. He was a graduate of Horicon High School. On March 16, 1991, he married Sally Shaw in Juneau, Wisconsin.

Jim proudly served his country in the Unites States Air Force for four years with duty during the Korean Conflict. After service, he had been an auto mechanic with the Ford dealership and later became an AODA Counselor for Dodge County for many years.

Jim was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous for over 50 years. He was also a member of the Dodge County Antique Power Club, for which he had a great passion.

Jim will be deeply missed by his son Gary (Lisa) Zuelsdorf and their children: Travis (Taylor) and Alison (Brock); his daughter Cindy (Joe) Whitman of Waupun; step son Dean Shaw and children: Robert, Crystal (Aaron), Amber, and Lucas and step daughter Dawn Shaw (Matt) and children: Joe (Jennifer), Nick (Nikeita,) Kathleen and Cody; 16 great grandchildren; and his sister-in-law Lilah Zuelsdorf. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, former wife Yvonne, his wife Sally, his son Scott, step daughter-in-law Flora Shaw and his three brothers Robert, William and Roland Zuelsdorf and sisters-in-law Joan and Mary Zuelsdorf.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.



Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Memorial Gathering
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Veteran's Center
300 Beichl Ave., Beaver Dam, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jim will be deeply miss ,good friend had lots of fun with him and his wife,
Jeff Surprise
Friend
March 28, 2021
We are very sorry for your loss. Your entire family is in our thoughts and prayers.
Scott and Michelle Welch
Family Friend
March 27, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Cindy, you and your Family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Julaine and Steve Schulz
Friend
March 26, 2021
Whenever I saw uncle Jimmy he was always cheerful and happy to see all his see his nieces and nephews.He was so full of laughter and love.i will always remember him that way.
Sue Siravo
Family
March 23, 2021
James was a very kind man we will deeply miss his smile when he came to get taxes done may God be with his whole family and watch over you all
Sherry Bock
Acquaintance
March 23, 2021
Jimmy will be dearly missed. He was always kind. Prayers during this difficult time.
Jeff and Julie Surprise
Friend
March 22, 2021
Dear Gary and Cindy, It is with much sadness that we write this to you and your family. Jim was a great employee of ours for many years but most of all he was our beloved friend. We will miss seeing him. Your sadness must out way ours and we want you to know how much we are thinking of you in this time of sorry.
Robert and Venita Matheus
Family Friend
March 22, 2021
Gonna miss you greatly but will always remember your sense of humor! Your nephew Steve Zuelsdorf.
Steve Zuelsdorf
Family
March 20, 2021
