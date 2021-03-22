Zuelsdorf, James O.

BEAVER DAM - James O. Zuelsdorf, 86, of Beaver Dam passed away peacefully on Monday, March 15, 2021 at his home.

A Memorial Gathering for Jim will be held on Sunday, March 28, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Beaver Dam American Legion Post #146, 300 Beichl Avenue, Beaver Dam, Wisconsin.

James was born on March 16, 1934 the son of William and Martha (Freeman) Zuelsdorf in Horicon, Wisconsin. He was a graduate of Horicon High School. On March 16, 1991, he married Sally Shaw in Juneau, Wisconsin.

Jim proudly served his country in the Unites States Air Force for four years with duty during the Korean Conflict. After service, he had been an auto mechanic with the Ford dealership and later became an AODA Counselor for Dodge County for many years.

Jim was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous for over 50 years. He was also a member of the Dodge County Antique Power Club, for which he had a great passion.

Jim will be deeply missed by his son Gary (Lisa) Zuelsdorf and their children: Travis (Taylor) and Alison (Brock); his daughter Cindy (Joe) Whitman of Waupun; step son Dean Shaw and children: Robert, Crystal (Aaron), Amber, and Lucas and step daughter Dawn Shaw (Matt) and children: Joe (Jennifer), Nick (Nikeita,) Kathleen and Cody; 16 great grandchildren; and his sister-in-law Lilah Zuelsdorf. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, former wife Yvonne, his wife Sally, his son Scott, step daughter-in-law Flora Shaw and his three brothers Robert, William and Roland Zuelsdorf and sisters-in-law Joan and Mary Zuelsdorf.

