Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jane Krueger
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hafemeister Funeral Home
611 East Main Street
Watertown, WI

Krueger, Jane R.

WATERTOWN - Jane R. Krueger, 68, of Watertown, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital.

Jane Renee Smethurst was born on Nov. 3, 1953, to Eldon and Jeanette (LaMere) Smethurst in Prairie du Chien, Wis. She had been formerly known as Jane Showers before being united in marriage to Ralph Krueger on July 15, 2005, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lebanon. She had been employed at American Packaging in Columbus for 44 years.

Jane was an extremely caring soul who enjoyed advocating for many causes and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Ralph Krueger of Watertown; two daughters, Sarah (Jarett) Hewitt of Pewaukee and Michelle Smith of Beaver Dam; grandchildren, Grace, Benjamin, and Elsie Hewitt, Alaynah, and William Smith; step-daughters, Kirstin (Brian) Dorn of Ixonia and Kelsey (Cody) Bokath of Ixonia; step-grandchildren, Charlotte and Rosalyn Dorn; other relatives; and friends. She was the last member of her immediate family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Jeff Smethurst.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lebanon. Burial will also be held later at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery in Lebanon. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Jensen Funeral & Cremation
Columbus, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Hafemeister Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hafemeister Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.