Jane R. Krueger
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jensen Funeral & Cremation - Columbus
248 South Ludington Street
Columbus, WI

Krueger, Jane R.

WATERTOWN - Jane R. Krueger, 68, of Watertown, passed away with her family by her side, on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital.

Jane Renee Smethurst was born on Nov. 3, 1953 to Eldon and Jeanette (LaMere) Smethurst in Prairie Du Chien, Wis. She had been formerly known as Jane Showers before being united in marriage to Ralph Krueger on July 15, 2005 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lebanon. She worked at American Packaging in Columbus for 44 years.

Jane was an extremely caring soul who enjoyed advocating for many causes and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Ralph Krueger of Watertown; two daughters, Sarah (Jarett) Hewitt of Pewaukee and Michelle Smith of Beaver Dam; grandchildren, Grace, Benjamin, and Elsie Hewitt; Alaynah, and William Smith; step-daughters, Kirstin (Brian) Dorn of Ixonia and Kelsey (Cody) Bokath of Ixonia; step-grandchildren, Charlotte and Rosalyn Dorn; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Jeffery Smethurst.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at JENSEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION in Columbus. Please share your online condolences at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.


Published by WiscNews.com from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Jensen Funeral & Cremation
Columbus, WI
Jensen Funeral & Cremation - Columbus
