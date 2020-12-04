Strobel, Jane Lorraine

JUNEAU - Jane Lorraine Strobel, of Juneau, passed away on Nov. 29, 2020. She was born on the family farm in the town of Lowell, Wis., on Oct. 26, 1928, daughter of Melvin and Clarice (Bickel) Priebush.

On April 8, 1945, she married Donald Strobel in Reesville, Wis. They celebrated 70 years together. Jane was employed at Pauly Cheese Co. for 10 years, as the secretary for Dr. Straus for two years, at Bethesda Lutheran Home for 15 years and home health care for four years. Jane was a member of St. Stephen's United Church of Christ in Juneau. She loved singing in the choir and helping with church activities. She was also a member of Marsh Haven Nature Center. Jane enjoyed traveling with Don and friends and had a flare for fun clothes and jewelry. Her green thumb made her flowers beautiful, and she could decorate anything.

Jane is survived by her daughter, Jan (Butch) Yager of Minnetonka, Minn.; two granddaughters, Laurie (Paul) Anderson of Iowa and Jacalyn (Rob) Laketa-Kreatz of Minnesota; four great- grandchildren, Sade, Marissa, Ashlee and Wyatt; and a sister-in-law; June Kelm.

Jane is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son, Daniel; grandson, Nicholas; and her brothers, Dean and Royce Priebush.

A Memorial Service will be determined at a later date.

We are grateful to her amazing, dedicated caregiver staff: Amber, Stephanie, Sara, and the staff at Hillside Manor.

The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home-Juneau is serving the family. Condolences may be placed on our website: www.berndt-ledesma.com.