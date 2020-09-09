Keylock, Janet

WEST BARABOO - Janet Keylock, age 92, of West Baraboo, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at home with her son by her side. Janet, daughter of Max and Mable Hill, was born Dec. 25, 1927, in Baraboo. Janet was a graduate of Baraboo High School. She was united in marriage to Claire E. Keylock; he preceded her in death on Sept. 28, 2008. She worked as a bookkeeper for many years. In her free time, Janet enjoyed gardening and birdwatching. She also loved to spend time at her sister's cottage up north and go boating.

She is survived by her son, Steven (Betsy Page) Keylock of West Baraboo; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Claire; son, Michael E. Keylock; brothers, Max, Bill and Calvin Hill; and her sister, Carol Sherman.

Private family burial services will be held at Walnut Hill Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Pam Holloway for the extra care and help she provided Janet and her family. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.