Janet Koltz
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Koltz, Janet R.

BEAVER DAM - Janet R. Koltz, 74, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Meriter Hospital in Madison.

Janet was born the daughter of Richard and Eva (Putsch) Zahn on Feb. 11, 1947. She was a graduate of Lomira High School. Janet was married to Richard H. Koltz on Oct. 24, 1970, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Lomira. She was employed with Mayville Metal and later with Green Giant in Beaver Dam.

Janet was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. She was a member of the Juneau American Legion Auxiliary. Janet's love of life revolved around her family, especially her husband, sons and grandchildren. She touched the lives of so many others in her community.

Janet is survived by her husband, Richard of Beaver Dam; sons, Daniel J. (Rebecca) Koltz of Bozeman, Mont., and Duane Koltz of Eden; five grandchildren, Abigail (Taylor Martin) Koltz-Martin of Reno, Nev., Caleb (Madisyn) Koltz and Seth Koltz, both of Bozeman, Mont., and Kyle and Kody Koltz, both of Eden; siblings, Judi Scott of Beaver Dam, Richard (Barb) Zahn of Fond du Lac, Wendy (Daryl) Kenagy of Marshfield, and Randy (Kristin) Zahn of Plymouth; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; twin daughters, Debbie and Doreen; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Koltz; brother-in-law, Ronald Scott; and sister-in-law, Shirley Koltz.

A memorial gathering will be held at GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH in Beaver Dam on Thursday, July 1, from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. The Rev. Mark Reichert will officiate. Inurnment will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to Good Shepherd's air conditioning fund.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church-Beaver Dam
1310 N. Center St., Beaver Dam, WI
Jul
1
Service
11:00a.m. - 11:45a.m.
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church-Beaver Dam
1310 N. Center St., Beaver Dam, WI
Janet and I were in the class of "65 at Lomira High. Always friendly and a Friend, she will be missed. Praying for comfort for her family. Linda Balson Hall. Dunnellon, FL
Linda Hall
Friend
June 29, 2021
My deepest sympathies for your family. Janet was my best Home Interiors customer/hostess w0 years ago. I came across Janet 20 years later at the Nursing home. Always good spirited. She will be missed. Sending Hugs.
Heidi Higgins
Friend
July 4, 2021
I am very sorry to hear of your loss Janet will be surely missed I know by many as she was a very important person to those that loved her. She will always be there when you needed her I know this very well she was there for me a lot as I was a teenager and growing up. Richard Danny and Dwayne my thoughts and prayers will be with you always I know Danny and Dwayne you probably don't remember me but I remember you too. Your hearts are heavy right now but with many prayers and many many good memories and good talks with other family members in time the heavy hearts will get lighter and they will feel with joy and just fond memories always. I pray that you all be blessed.
Bonnie Pribbernow (Giese-Schultz)
Bonnie Pribbernow (Giese-Schultz)
Friend
June 30, 2021
Dick and family, I am so sorry for your loss. Janet was my best friend all through school and life. My thoughts and prayers are with you. I know she is watching over you all and is happily walking around heaven. Blessings, Marlena
Marlena Bischoff
Friend
June 30, 2021
