Janet Elaine Sutfin

Aug. 3, 1941 - April 21, 2022

PORTAGE - Janet Elaine Sutfin age 80 of Portage, WI, died on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at her home in Portage with her loving husband by her side.

Janet was born on August 3, 1941, in Lake City, MN, to Leonard and Leone (Heins) Stuhr. Janet married David Sutfin on September 22, 1984, in Portage, WI

Janet was employed and retired from Rayovac, she then bartended at Red's Place for many years. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family, visiting with patrons at the bar, playing cards and later just relaxing at home.

Janet is survived by her husband David; children: Robby (Friend Dawn) Stuhr, Johnny (Mary Fyers) Anderson; stepchildren: Thomas (Fiance Kelsey) Sutfin, Matthew (Melanie) Sutfin, Heather Munch. Survived by a brother, Gary Stuhr; and five grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Gene Stuhr; and a sister, Judy Tabbert.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family would like to give special thanks to Agrace Hospice team and Dr. Susan Kreckman for the care and support that they provided.

Kratz Funeral Home-Portage (www.kratzfuneralhome.com) is assisting with arrangements.