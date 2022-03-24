Janice Marceyne (Limke) Gochanour

Nov. 26, 1942 - March 19, 2022

DEFOREST - Janice Marceyne (Limke) Gochanour, age 79, of DeForest, WI, was called to be with her husband on March 19, 2022, surrounded by family and friends.

Janice was born into this world on November 26, 1942 to Edwin and Lila Limke. The family of two sons and six daughters (or as Edwin would remark, "two and a half-dozen kids") moved to Primghar, IA, where Janice graduated from Primghar High School in 1961.

Following graduation, Janice became a proud member of the United States Marine Corps. Intending to join the Navy, and scored well on the entrance exams, but wasn't accepted because she wore glasses. As fate would have it, the Marine Corps Recruiter was there as well to accept her with open arms and the rest is history. She attended boot camp in Parris Island and was stationed in San Diego, where she worked as a Payer for the Corps and – more importantly – met the love of her life, Bill Gochanour. Janice received an Honorable Discharge from the Marine Corps on February 6, 1964. In addition to her work on the base, Janice was a lifetime member of the Women Marine Association and a Treasurer of Chapter Wild Rose of Iowa. She also cherished the time spent going to Marine Conventions with her Sister Marines (including her biological sisters, Karen and Judy, who were among five people from her hometown she recruited to the Corps).

Janice married her best friend Billie on January 8, 1964. Said Janice of Bill, "He was generous. He was good to me. He loved me, and I loved him, very much". Together, the two newlyweds would grow in the various places Bill was stationed, and built a family that included three children; Rita, Kristina, and Billie. They raised their children to have the same respect and values with which they lived their lives as Marines. They enjoyed traveling together, spending many summer sunsets fishing at Spirit Lake or enjoying the views at Salton Sea.

In her later years, Janice continued her travels, especially enjoying her trips to the Casino! When she wasn't on the road, she was with her family, oftentimes found in the kitchen making Divinity candy, fudge, and Peanut Brittle for her grandchildren. This was especially true around the holidays, when the smell of fresh baked cookies would fill her home. Her memory will live on in her recipes so cherished by her family.

Janice is survived by her daughters: Rita (Jeff) Gramblier and Kristina (Phil) Williams; her son, Bill (Kim) Gochanour; grandchildren: Courtney Chatterton, Emilee Knight, Phil Williams, Jr., Jessica Williams, Riley Brenan, Olivia Williams, KateLee and Deanne Gochanour; great-grandchildren: Keeley, Ulysses, Isabella, Jacob and Allana Williams and Crosley Gochanour; siblings: Ed (Ellie) Limke, Karen (Jerome) Rand, Judy Klima and Cindy Green. She is preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 27 years, Bill; her brother, Delbert Bjork; sisters Sandra Beard and Mary Thornhill; and a grandson, Christopher Williams.

Per her wishes the family will celebrate her life privately.

"The legacy of heroes is the memory of a great name and the inheritance of a great example".

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, WI assisted the family with arrangements.