Sullivan, Janice Marie (Chlebowski)

WAUPUN - Janice Marie Sullivan (nee Chlebowski), a dear, sweet child of her Creator God, transitioned to eternal life on Sept. 28, 2021, at home with family by her side. She was born on Nov. 8, 1944, in Milwaukee, Wis. Jan was a woman of great Faith and a truly committed disciple of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Faith, family and caring for others were the priority in her life, and she demonstrated these values in so many ways with home, church and community involvement.

Jan was a graduate of Mercy High School in Milwaukee and attended the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Jan was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church for 50 years, taught religious education for 30 of those years, and was currently chairperson of the Christian Formation Committee. She was the "laundry lady" for the church, a money counter and served on the funeral committee for many years.

Jan was employed as a CNA by the Christian Home for 27 years and volunteered at the facility for many years beyond her retirement. She was an avid reader and believed most strongly that reading skills were foundational for learning success. She promoted that belief through her employment as a teacher's aide in the Waupun School District, both in second grade and the early childhood program, as well as by serving as a member of the Waupun Public Library Board, a position she currently held. She enjoyed her quiz programs and anything that challenged her intellect. Her memory and power of recall were notable features of her character.

Jan was a "southside Milwaukee girl," loved the city and took real enjoyment in the success of her Bucks and Brewers. She was always a Milwaukeean in spirit, but found many peaceful moments at the family cabin on Perch Lake in Northern Wisconsin. Above all else, Jan was a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother par excellence, with a generous spirit of caring and providing for all of her loved ones. She will be so very missed by her husband, children, grandchildren and all who benefited from her talents and affection.

Jan is survived by her husband, Robert Sullivan (Waupun, Wis.), with whom she shared 57 cherished years; her children, Christopher Sullivan, Carolyn (Kurt) Heinrich, Matthew (Beth) Sullivan, Brian (Cindy Richgels) Sullivan, Theodore (Jessica) Sullivan, Kathryn (Jeffrey) Dillie and James (Tiffany) Sullivan; her 14 grandchildren, Victoria, Nathan and Lauren Heinrich, Gabrielle Sullivan, Evan, Eliana and Adeline Sullivan Richgels, Brennan and Ashton Sullivan, and Jacob, Genevieve, Benjamin, Lucy and Caleb Dillie; step-granddaughters, Jessica Arthur and Rebecca Young; three great-grandchildren, Natalia and Benito Alvarado (of Victoria and Jose) and soon to be born baby Heinrich (of Nathan and Xiaoyu); her brothers, Michael (Joyce) Chlebowski and Robert (Linda) Chlebowski; brother-in-law, John (Nancy) Sullivan; along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Margaret Chlebowski, as well as her brother, Donald (Karen Blank) Chlebowski.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, at ST. JOSEPH'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Waupun, Wis., until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Waupun, Wis., with support from Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun. We will then celebrate Jan's life with a luncheon at WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME, 201 E. Jefferson St., Waupun. A memorial is being established in Jan's name with the intent of donating to the Waupun Public Library and St. Joseph's Catholic Church of Waupun, Wis.

Please follow COVID-19 protocols; masks kindly encouraged.

