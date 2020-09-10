Menu
Search
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Janis Steuck

Steuck, Janis

FOX LAKE - Janis C. Steuck, age 81 of Fox Lake, passed away at home on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

Visitation for Janis will take place at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 3 p.m. with Rev. David Nottling officiating. Private family burial will take place at Riverside Memorial Park in Fox Lake.

A complete obituary will follow.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services - Beaver Dam
135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, WI 53916
Sep
13
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services - Beaver Dam
135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, WI 53916
Funeral services provided by:
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services - Beaver Dam
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.