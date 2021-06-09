Menu
Jaryd Darrow
FUNERAL HOME
Picha Funeral Home - Wisconsin Dells
321 Washington Ave
Wisconsin Dells, WI

Darrow, Jaryd

BARABOO - Jaryd Darrow, age 26, of Baraboo, Wis., passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 5, 2021.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held on Friday, June 11 at 11 a.m. at the UNITED PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH in Wisconsin Dells with the Rev. Steven Keller officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.

Jaryd was born Nov. 12, 1994, in Baraboo, Wis., the son of Jeffrey and Stefanie (Brandt) Darrow. When Jaryd was not on the water fishing or in the woods hunting, he was busy with his construction job he was so proud to have. Above all else and most important was being the very best Dad to the three beautiful children he and Emily shared.

Jaryd is survived by his parents, Jeffrey (Rebecca) Darrow and Stefanie Brandt; significant other, Emily Hammermeister; daughters, Keira and Emerson; son, Bennett Darrow; brothers, Jordan (Bekah) Darrow and their children, Diem and Wilhelmenah, Layne Pasko, and JT Pasko; and sisters, Chloe Gruber and Hannah (Kevin David) Gruber and their son, Kolton. He is further survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as maternal and paternal grandparents and countless dear friends.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

(608) 253-7884


Published by WiscNews.com from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
United Presbyterian Church
730 Cedar Street, Wisconsin, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Picha Funeral Home - Wisconsin Dells
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this most difficult time.
Chris and Dennis
Family
June 10, 2021
We are so sorry for the loss of Jarod. Your family is in our thoughts and prayers. Jared will be missed.
Tom and Carie Wagner
School
June 9, 2021
To my cousin Sandy, I'm so sorry for your loss of your grandson, you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers
Karen Skor
June 9, 2021
Our family is so very sorry for the loss of your son Jaryd. Our and S are with you.
Laura & Bob Beale
Other
June 9, 2021
Sending my condolences to the Darrow family during this difficult time. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Dana Deal
Work
June 9, 2021
