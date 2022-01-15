Menu
Jase Luther
ABOUT
Columbus High School
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Luther, Jase H.

FALL RIVER - Jase H. Luther, 16, of Fall River, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Jan. 8, 2022.

Jase was born the son of Jason A. and Michele (Anderson) Luther on July 11, 2005, in Columbus. He attended Columbus High School. Jase enjoyed playing hockey for many years with Beaver Dam Hockey. He was a caring person with a wonderful sense of humor. Jase loved spending time with his sister, Samantha, and cousin, Josh.

Jase is survived by his mother, Michele Luther (fiancé, John Schwoch) of Fall River; sister, Samantha Luther of Beaver Dam; grandparents, Don and Sandy Anderson of Mukwonago and Glen and Sandy Luther of Rio; aunts, Cheryl Uszler and Amy (Troy) Nielsen; step-grandparents, Don and Sherry Schwoch; step-siblings, Raynie and Colten Schwoch; a special cousin who was more like his brother, Josh Uszler; as well as other cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Jason, in 2005.

A celebration of life gathering will take place at the KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22. A burial will take place at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Doylestown at a later date. The wearing of face coverings is strongly encouraged.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Jan. 15, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
22
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services, Beaver Dam
Koepsell Funeral Home North Crystal Lake Road, Beaver Dam, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Sandy, Glen (and Family),
I was so sorry to hear of the recent loss of your grandson, Jase. May he Rest In Peace in the arms of his own beloved father while being surrounded with love and care by our Heavenly Father. Please know that others care and are keeping all of you in their thoughts and prayers. My deepest sympathies to you and yours.
Lauri Zander
Friend
January 27, 2022
I never knew Jase very well, but I knew him around and I know that a lot of people will miss him. My best wishes to his family and friends, and I hope that their times of grief is a quick and painless endeavor.
Conor Sample
January 24, 2022
From our family to yours Michele you have our deepest sympathy.
Kimberly Meier
Friend
January 23, 2022
Thinking of you and your family. Another beautiful soul gone way too soon. Our family knows this unique pain all too well, and just want you to know you are not alone. We wish you peace and gentleness as you navigate the days, weeks, months, years ahead. We are always here if you need to talk - or just be with others who know the deep pain this type of loss brings.
Jennifer & Dave Sterling
January 22, 2022
My condolences to the entire Luther family for your loss of Jase.
David Nielsen
Family Friend
January 22, 2022
Michele and family, My deepest sympathy for your loss of Jase. May you find peace and comfort during this sad time and the days ahead in the wonderful memoies you have of Jase.
Yvonne Braaksma
January 18, 2022
I remember Jase showing to art class in middle school with his Arizona Tea hoodie-or his Ramen Noodle hoodie. He was always the funniest guy there and made us all laugh in every class. He will be missed.
Courtney Genova
January 17, 2022
Sending prayers and hugs to the family. We are so very sorry to hear of your loss.
Tom & Angie Maloney
Family Friend
January 14, 2022
Michelle And Family My Deepest Sympathies to you and your family Thinking about you All Hugs My heart aches for you Jase you will be Sadly Missed by Me im glad I got to no you I'm just list on Words R.I.P Till we meet Again ❤
Cheryl
Cheryl Hoffman Hoffman
Friend
January 14, 2022
When we lose a life on earth, we gain an angel in heaven. Sincere condolences to your grieving family for the immeasurable loss you suffered.
Shirley Drouin
Acquaintance
January 14, 2022
Michele & families. I'm thinking of you all at this sad time. Jase is resting ing the arms of our Lord ✝
Sandra Hardy
Friend
January 15, 2022
