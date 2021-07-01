Menu
Jean Baldwin
FUNERAL HOME
Crandall Funeral Home - Mauston
123 Elm St.
Mauston, WI

Baldwin, Jean

MAUSTON - A memorial service for Jean Baldwin, who died June 21, 2020, will be held July 10 at the UNITED METHODIST CHURCH in Mauston.

The family will welcome visitors from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with a memorial service at 12:30 p.m. There will be a light lunch after the service.

Memorials will be used for a bench to be added to the new patio and walking path being created at the Mile Bluff Medical Center.

Please see the full obituary on the Crandall Funeral site: www.crandallfuneral.com obituaries.


Published by WiscNews.com on Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
10
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:30p.m.
UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
Mauston, WI
Jul
10
Memorial service
12:30p.m.
UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
Mauston, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm sorry for your loss. Your mother was always very nice to me & I remember she always had good advice for me when I asked. I'm still doing appraisals and have weekend homes to inspect Saturday, so I can't be at the visitation. I'll be home later Sat. afternoon & Sunday. I'm at 420 Madison St. Right next to Walgreens. 608-350-6544.
Jeff Treganza
July 10, 2021
