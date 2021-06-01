Brisky, Jean Rita

COLUMBUS - Jean Rita Brisky was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world on May 29, 2021 at the age of 74.

She was born to Ray and Enid (Gersted) Rattmann of Sun Prairie, Wis., on July 17, 1946. Jean married Ken "Kenny" Brisky on September 15, 1973. Jean graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 1964. Jean and Ken lived in Columbus for 48 years where they were lifelong members of St.Columbkille Catholic Church.

Jean played bingo, euchre and had the strongest faith in God you have ever seen. Life dealt her a tough hand and her faith never wavered. After being in a crippling car accident at the age of 19, her faith only grew stronger.

She enjoyed visits from grandchildren, friends and family while she was at Home Again Assisted Living. Prior to living at Home Again, Jean loved to travel, visiting Hawaii, Norway and Italy. She was very proud to say she saw Pope John Paul II's final Easter Mass at St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City.

Jean had an insane love for both Oreo cookies and Girl Scout Cookies (she didn't discriminate on which kind). Jean's impact stretches immeasurably deep, but she will be missed the most by those closest to her: Her husband Ken; her children, Jill (Jon) Woodard of New Lisbon, Danny (Genese) Brisky of Columbus and Kari (Chris) Krakow of Portage; her grandchildren Morgyn Hofstetter, Iris and Gemma Brisky, Amber (Mike) Edwards and Rebecca (Kyle) Farnsworth. Jean is further survived by her brothers Paul (Mary) Rattmann, Tom (Karen) Rattmann and Jan (Don) Lawler; her sister-in-law Dorthy Genske; brothers-in-law Arthur (Sue) Brisky, David Brisky, Andrew Brisky, Mike (Teresa) Brisky, and sister-in-law Jean Shriver-Brisky; other relatives and friends.

She was united in heaven with her parents, Ray and Enid Rattmann; her father-in-law and mother-in-law Charlie and Albina Brisky and her brothers-in-law Arnold Genske, Harold Brisky and Douglas Brisky.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at ST. COLUMBKILLE CATHOLIC CHURCH, W10802 County Rd TT, with Father Mike Erwin officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday June 2, 2021 at Jensen Funeral Home. The family extends special thanks to the entire staff at Home Again assisted living, and the team from Generations Hospice for the excellent care and attention they provided Jean through her illness. We encourage you to share your online condolences at jensenfuneralandcremation.com

