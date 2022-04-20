Jean Lucille Roder

Oct. 28, 1989 - April 14, 2022

CRANDON - Jean Lucille Roder, 68, of Crandon, WI, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, at The Bay at Nu Roc Nursing Home Blackwell. Jean was born October 30, 1953, in Beaver Dam, WI, the daughter of Clarence and Laura (Thill) Schweiger. She was united in marriage on October 28, 1989, in Waterloo, WI, to William Roder.

Surviving are her husband of 33-years, William Roder; daughter, Jenae (Seth) Hart, Pardeeville, WI; son, Jason (Shannon) Johnson, De Moines, IA; grandchildren, Odin and Timothy; sisters: Alice Schweiger, Sun Prairie; Rita (Mark) Tuel, Beaver Dam; brothers: John (Rose) Schweiger, Madison, Tom Schweiger, Sun Prairie, Paul (Joanne) Schweiger, Manchester, CT.

She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Laura Schweiger. Also many of her fur babies: Bud, Tug, Dusty, Daisy, OC, Lukie, Summer, Buster, Jack, and all of the fur babies that have passed that she helped care for at the Forest County Humane Society.

Jean loved her family, fur babies, and working. Her work ethic in life was exemplary. She loved cooking and always cooked for an army even if it was just her, her husband and daughter gathering for meals. She will be missed dearly by everyone.

Celebration of Life will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, Crandon

Online condolences for the family may be directed to www.weberhillfuneralhome.com.